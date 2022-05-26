New Delhi: BMW, German luxury car maker, has launched the BMW i4 sedan in India. Interested buyers may note that the new mid-sized sedan can be booked online at company’s official website. According to the company, the BMW i4 will come with BMW Wallbox charger with installation as an introductory offer. The delivery will start by the beginning of July 2022.Also Read - How Pre-owned Car Industry Acting As Stimulus To Start-up Culture of the Country

The BMW i4 (BMW i4 eDrive40 Sport) has been launched at an introductory ex- showroom price of Rs 69.90 lakh.

Presenting, the first-ever fully-electric BMW i4.

India’s first premium mid-size segment electric sedan, the longest range Electric-vehicle in India with 590 k/m range with a power output of 340hp; hits 0-100 km/h in 5.7 sec. Bookings open now.#THEBMWi4 #BORNELECTRIC pic.twitter.com/xDErwuWaN1 — bmwindia (@bmwindia) May 26, 2022



Here are some of the feature of the newly launched BMW i4 sedan

Fifth generation BMW eDrive technology features an integrated drive unit within a single housing that is powered by an electric motor, single-speed transmission and power electronics.

The BMW i4 comes with standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres.

The i4 accelerates from 0 to 100 kms/hr in 5.7 seconds with an output of 340 hp, claims BMW.

Making its debut, the high-voltage lithium-ion battery integrated has a capacity of 80.7 kWh providing a range of up to 590 kms.

Repair inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation.

The batteries are covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometres.

The front of BMW i4 is characterized by expansive closed surfaces and precise lines.

Design: