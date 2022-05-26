New Delhi: BMW, German luxury car maker, has launched the BMW i4 sedan in India. Interested buyers may note that the new mid-sized sedan can be booked online at company’s official website. According to the company, the BMW i4 will come with BMW Wallbox charger with installation as an introductory offer. The delivery will start by the beginning of July 2022.Also Read - How Pre-owned Car Industry Acting As Stimulus To Start-up Culture of the Country
The BMW i4 (BMW i4 eDrive40 Sport) has been launched at an introductory ex- showroom price of Rs 69.90 lakh.
Here are some of the feature of the newly launched BMW i4 sedan
- Fifth generation BMW eDrive technology features an integrated drive unit within a single housing that is powered by an electric motor, single-speed transmission and power electronics.
- The BMW i4 comes with standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres.
- The i4 accelerates from 0 to 100 kms/hr in 5.7 seconds with an output of 340 hp, claims BMW.
- Making its debut, the high-voltage lithium-ion battery integrated has a capacity of 80.7 kWh providing a range of up to 590 kms.
- Repair inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation.
- The batteries are covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometres.
- The front of BMW i4 is characterized by expansive closed surfaces and precise lines.
Design:
- The Grey inlay in the front apron and vertical side openings emphasizes the functional, modern character of the vehicle.
- The rear showcases a sharp vertical rear spoiler and recessed surfaces that strengthen the sporty and wide effect.
- The absolute highlights are concise reinterpretation of radiator grille and the blue ring around BMW badge.
- Flat, strikingly contoured headlights and Frozen Grey accents in richly detailed, slender form add to the emotional flair.
- The concise L-shaped rear LED lights with slender contours and horizontal lines, highlight how the BMW i4 hugs the road.
- Lightweight aerodynamic wheels contribute to enhance driving range.
- Air Suspension on the rear axle with automatic self-levelling function ensures comfort and stability on sharp turns.
- The side view is characterised by a long wheelbase, doors with frameless windows, fluid lines of the roof and short overhangs.
- Expansive, gently modelled surfaces with precise character lines create a modern impression that exudes elegance of a true BMW.
- The BMW Curved Display adds a high-quality, modern touch to the cockpit.
- Up to three passengers can enjoy the back seat with generous head and leg room.
- Ambient lighting with six selectable light designs are available.
- Three-zone automatic climate control with nanofiber filter optimizes air quality inside the cabin.