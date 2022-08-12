BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition: BMW has launched the 50 Jahre M Edition of the M4 Competition coupe in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 1.53 crore (ex-showroom, India). This makes it Rs 9 lakh more expensive compared to the standard M4 Competition. Notably, this is the fourth special edition of M4 Competition. Existing editions are M340i, 630i M Sport and the 530i M Sport. BMW India had announced that it will launch 10 exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Editions’ to celebrate the M sub-brand that stands for high-performance adrenaline gushing cars. Available as a completely built-up unit, only a limited number of this special BMW M4 Competition Coupe ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ are being offered by BMW M GmBH.Also Read - Best CNG Cars: Top CNG Cars That You Can Buy Under Rs. 6 Lakhs - Watch Video

BMW M4 Competition Coupé 50 Jahre M Edition Price Rs 1,52,90,000

BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition: What’s new

The all-new BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition comes in Macao blue and Imola red paint shades. There are minor cosmetic changes in the latest edition when compared to the standard M4 Competition. For example, it features the original M emblem on the front, rear and hubcaps. It is also equipped with adaptive LED headlights with BMW laser lights. There is also a rear spoiler along with black wing mirrors and quad exhausts.

BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition Exterior look

The exterior of the BMW M4 is headlined by immense presence and exquisite sporting style with large, clean and tautly drawn surfaces. Sitting proudly above the BMW Kidney Grille is the iconic M Emblem.

Visually distinct from the conventional BMW emblem, it signals passion for racing and for the roots of the BMW M brand. The M emblem adorns the front and rear logo as well as the wheel hub caps.

It also includes the M-specific version of the large, vertical BMW kidney grille with hallmark double bars in a horizontal design, the powerfully sculpted wheel arches with eye-catching M gills and the prominently extended side sills with attachment parts for front and rear aprons.

Adaptive LED Headlights with BMW Laserlight are specified as standard. The M-specific exterior mirrors have aerodynamically optimized contouring and are painted in High-gloss Black.

The car also sports aerodynamically optimized fins, a rear spoiler and two pairs of exhaust tailpipes finished in Black Chrome.

BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition Interior

Functions such as M Seat belts, Multifunctional M steering wheel, seat heating with lumbar support, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, and automatic anti-dazzle function in all mirrors add a further sporty touch to the interior.

Extremely lightweight high-tech Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) roof lowers the centre of gravity, reduces weight and enhances agility. Ambient Lighting creates an atmosphere for every mood while the automatic 3 zone A/C further enhances the in-cabin experience.

The car is equipped with Adaptive M-Specific Suspension, M Sport Differential, M xDrive, M high performance compound brakes and 19″/20″ M forged wheels Double-spoke style 826 M double-spoke wheels in polished Orbit Grey and Gold Bronze.

The car is available in striking paint finishes including Macao blue and Imola Red. Customers can further enhance the sporty character of the car with its exclusive accessories such as M Performance steering wheel in carbon fibre/alcantara options, tailpipe trim in carbon fibre etc.

BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition powertrain, engine

The petrol engine of the BMW M4 produces an output of 510 hp and a maximum torque of 650 Nm at 2,750-5,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 3.5 seconds.

The eight speed M Steptronic transmission enables extraordinary short shift times and fast, precise responses to every nudge of the accelerator. The driver can access three clearly distinct setups in both automatic and manual mode – comfort oriented, sports focused, or track optimized.

The Setup button on the centre console provides direct access to the settings options for the engine, chassis, steering and braking system, plus traction control.

EFFICIENT, SPORT and SPORT PLUS settings can be engaged to modify the engine’s characteristics, while selecting the COMFORT, SPORT or SPORT PLUS chassis mode provides access to the three settings for the electronically controlled dampers.

Other options also include the Driving Assistant, Parking Assistant Plus, Comfort Access System, Gesture control, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, as well as the BMW Drive Recorder.

The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25-inch Control Display.

Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers provides an intense musical feast for the ears.

BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition safety

The BMW M4 Competition comes with head and side airbags for driver and front passenger as well as head airbags for rear seats as standard.

Additional standard equipment includes Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dry Braking function and Active M Differential. DSC with M xDrive further enhances the safety aspect.