New Delhi: BMW, which earlier this year, gave a mid-cycle facelift to its smallest SUV offering X1, is now all set to launch in India a refreshed version of the X1 facelift. According to reports, the car, slated for a mid-2020 launch in the local market, will get a new, entry-level, 1.5-litre petrol engine.

The three-cylinder, direct-injection turbocharged engine will generate 135hp. Internationally, the engine generates 140hp and 220Nm torque in X1’s sDrive18i variant. The reason behind equipping the refreshed car with a slightly detuned version of the engine is to suit lower grade of fuel.

In terms of feature, the new X1 facelift comes with a redesigned bumper engine with slimmer headlamps which are also sharper than ever before. The size of the kidney grille, too, has been expanded while the rear gets new LED tail lamps. Inside the cabin, there is a dashboard with a design similar to that of dashboards on other BMW models. There is also an infotainment system, which has an overall better fit and finish due to the quality of the material used being better.

Currently, the BMW X1 in India is powered by a 190hp, two-litre turbo-diesel engine and a 192hp, two-litre turbo-petrol engine. It rivals the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLA, the Audi Q3 and the Volvo XC40 in the country.