BMW X3 30 M Sport Pro 2026: Better Than Ever? | Full Review

Is the new 2026 BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro the perfect balance between performance and practicality? In this review, we put it to the test in real-world driving conditions to see how it performs on city roads and highways. With its powerful engine, xDrive all-wheel-drive system, and M Sport Pro enhancements, the X3 promises a more dynamic and engaging driving experience.

We also take a closer look at its bold exterior styling, sporty design elements, and premium interior that reflects the true character of a modern luxury SUV. The M Sport Pro package adds exclusive features that enhance both its appearance and performance, making it stand out from the standard version.

Watch this review to explore its key features, driving feel, comfort, and practicality, and find out whether this new BMW X3 is the right luxury SUV for everyday use.