New Delhi: BMW India has launched the diesel version of the X3 facelift in India with a price tag of Rs 65.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is manufactured locally in India at the company’s plant in Chennai and will be available at the official BMW dealerships alongside the existing petrol trims starting today.

The BMW X3 diesel is similar to its petrol versions. According to carwale.com, it wears a larger signature kidney grille, gets redesigned tail pipes, reprofiled front and rear bumpers, and adaptive LED headlamps On the inside, the X3’s cabin boasts three-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a larger infotainment system that runs on 7.0 operating system with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

BMW X3 diesel: Key Features