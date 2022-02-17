New Delhi: BMW India has launched the diesel version of the X3 facelift in India with a price tag of Rs 65.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is manufactured locally in India at the company’s plant in Chennai and will be available at the official BMW dealerships alongside the existing petrol trims starting today.
The BMW X3 diesel is similar to its petrol versions. According to carwale.com, it wears a larger signature kidney grille, gets redesigned tail pipes, reprofiled front and rear bumpers, and adaptive LED headlamps On the inside, the X3’s cabin boasts three-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a larger infotainment system that runs on 7.0 operating system with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
BMW X3 Diesel SUV Launched In India
BMW X3 diesel: Key Features
- The car accelerates from 0 -100 kmph in just 7.9 seconds with a top speed of 213 kmph.
- It has a 8-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission, with an automatic hold function and paddle shifters from the petrol models.
- The engine is a two-litre four-cylinder diesel unit rated to produce an output of 140 kw/ 190 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm.
- The new BMW X3 xDrive20d is available in a range of colour options including Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Brooklyn Grey, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire and Carbon Black.
- It has a multi-function sport steering wheel, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, and three-zone automatic climate control with redesigned air vents.
- BMW X3 comes with 6 airbags, Parking Assistant Plus with a 360-degree view camera, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.