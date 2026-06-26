BMW X6 M60i India launch: Complete guide to the new V8 SUV coupe

BMW has launched the new X6 M60i xDrive in India at ₹1.77 crore. It gets a 530 hp V8 mild-hybrid engine, AWD, M upgrades and sprints from 0-100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds.

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BMW_X6_M60i_xDrive

BMW India has launched the new BMW X6 M60i xDrive in the country at an ex-showroom price of ₹1,77,90,000. The performance-focused Sports Activity Coupe is being brought to India as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model and replaces the earlier xDrive40i as the range-topping X6.

Powered by a newly developed 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology, the new X6 M60i combines high performance with BMW’s latest digital features and M-specific chassis upgrades.

Price

The BMW X6 M60i xDrive is priced at ₹1,77,90,000 (ex-showroom).

It is available through BMW dealerships across India as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) import.

Exterior Design

The latest X6 continues with its coupe-SUV styling while receiving several design updates.

At the front, it gets slimmer Adaptive LED headlights with arrow-shaped daytime running lights and M Shadowline treatment. The kidney grille features a matte black surround with vertical double slats and an M badge.

Other exterior highlights include:

* Gloss Black M exterior mirrors

* M-specific side skirts

* High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim

* Rear apron finished in Dark Shadow

* Quad trapezoidal exhaust outlets

* Slim L-shaped LED tail lamps

* 21-inch M light-alloy wheels with run-flat tyres

The SUV also comes with the M Sport Package Pro as standard which adds:

* M Sport braking system with red brake calipers

* Quad-pipe M Sport exhaust

* M seat belts

* Black high-gloss rear spoiler

Colour Options

The BMW X6 M60i is offered in six exterior colours:

* Aventurine Red

* Manhattan Metallic

* Brooklyn Grey

* Black Sapphire

* Mineral White

* Isle of Man Green

Customers can also choose from over 40 BMW Individual paint finishes as an optional customization.

Interior and Cabin

Inside, the X6 M60i receives BMW’s latest curved display setup.

The dashboard houses:

* 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

* 14.9-inch central touchscreen

* BMW Operating System 8.5

The dashboard features Sensafin upholstery with fine wood trim finished in a high-gloss metallic effect. An illuminated ambient light bar with an integrated M logo stretches across the passenger side.

Upholstery options include:

* Silverstone

* Tacora Red/Black

* Black

* Cognac

BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery is available as an optional upgrade.

Comfort Features

The front seats are electrically adjustable and include:

* Ventilation

* Lumbar support

* Memory function for the driver

Optional features include:

* Eight-program massage function

* Alcantara M headliner

* Crafted Clarity glass controls

* Soft-close doors

Audio duties are handled by a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system producing 464 watts.

Engine and Performance

Powering the X6 M60i is a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system.

Output figures are:

* 530 hp

* 750 Nm

The engine is paired with an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission featuring paddle shifters.

Performance figures include:

* 0-100 km/h: 4.3 seconds

* Top speed: 250 km/h (electronically limited)

Chassis and Driving Hardware

The X6 M60i comes equipped with several M-specific chassis components as standard.

These include:

* Adaptive M Suspension

* Integral Active Steering with rear-wheel steering

* BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system

* M Sport Differential

* M Sport brakes with red brake calipers

BMW says the setup is designed to improve agility at lower speeds while enhancing stability during high-speed driving.

Technology

The SUV comes with BMW’s latest digital ecosystem.

Key features include:

* BMW Curved Display

* BMW Live Cockpit Professional

* BMW Head-Up Display

* BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant

* Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

* Remote Software Upgrades

* Digital Key Plus

* My BMW App connectivity

* Real-Time Traffic Information

* Navigation with Learning Navigation

Driver Assistance

The X6 M60i includes several driver assistance systems such as:

* Parking Assistant Professional

* 360-degree surround-view camera

* Reversing Assistant with memory for the last 200 metres

* Cruise control with braking function

Safety

Safety equipment includes:

* Six airbags

* ABS with Brake Assist

* Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)

* Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)

* Cornering Brake Control

* ISOFIX child-seat mounts

* Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

* Electronic parking brake with Auto Hold

* Side-impact protection

* Crash sensors

* Driver Attentiveness Assistance