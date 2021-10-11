New Delhi: The Mahindra XUV700 is creating waves in the market. In less than 3 hours, it garnered 50,000 bookings (25,000 in 57 minutes on October 7 and another 25,000 in 2 hours on October 8). Now, there is a piece of good news for those who have booked the Mahindra XUV700. Mahindra & Mahindra has officially revealed the delivery timeline of the XUV700.Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 Garners 25,000 Bookings In 57 Minutes, New Prices Applicable From Tomorrow

The Mahindra XUV700 has a couple of engine options. There is a 2.0-litre TGDi mStallion petrol mill that produces 200PS of maximum power and 380Nm of peak torque, and can be had either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter. Also on offer is a 2.2-litre CRDi mHawk diesel motor, though in two different tunes. It produces 155PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT, and 180PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT and 450Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed AT torque converter.

Mahindra & Mahindra had earlier announced that the deliveries of the XUV700 petrol will commence first, followed by the deliveries of the XUV700 diesel. Accordingly, the XUV700 petrol deliveries will start in the last week of October 2021, while the XUV700 deliveries will begin in the last week of the November 2021.

The Mahindra XUV700 is available in MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7 variants. Below are variant-wise XUV700 features.

You can have the Mahindra XUV700 either in a 5-seater configuration or in a 7-seater layout. Following are the variant-wise XUV700 prices (ex-showroom, India).

The Mahindra XUV700 rivals the likes of the Tata Safari (Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 23.18 lakh), Hyundai Alcazar (Rs 16.30 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh) and MG Hector Plus (Rs 15.39 lakh to Rs 20 lakh). All the prices are ex-showroom.