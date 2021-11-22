New Delhi: Ola Electric is reportedly moving forward the first batch of deliveries of its electric scooters — S1 and S1 Pro. While the first batch of deliveries was earlier scheduled to commence from November 30, it will now be made between December 15 and month-end, due to shortage of chipsets and electronic parts.Also Read - Ola E-scooter Rides to be Available in 1,000 Cities Soon. Check if Your City is in the List

The decision comes following a meeting between the factory team of Ola Electric and the global supply chain, according to a report by Business Standard. The report also claimed that the company has apologised to customers for the delay and stopped taking any new bookings till the chip shortage eases. Also Read - Ola Electric Scooter Second Purchase Window Pushed Forward. Details Here

Ola Electric had started the test rides of its electric scooters earlier this month in select cities across the country. The popularity of the S1 and the S1 Pro can be gauged from the fact that during their first purchase window (September 15 and September 16, 2021), the company had sold units worth more than Rs 1,100 crore. Also Read - Ola Electric Scooters Worth Rs 1,100+ Crore Sold In 2 Days, Next Purchase Window To Open On November 1

Sans subsidies, the Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) and the Ola S1 Pro at Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom). Following FAME II and state subsidies, the Ola S1 costs Rs 85,099 (ex-showroom) and the Ola S1 Pro Rs 1,10,149 (ex-showroom) in New Delhi.

The S1 and the S1 Pro are equipped with standard features like LED headlamp with LED DRL, LED taillamp, LED turn indicators, electronic steering control lock, 7-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with 1.8GHz Octacore processor, blacked-out grab rails, flush-fitting footpegs, 12-inch aluminium alloy wheels and a disc each at both ends (220mm front and 180mm rear). They support WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS connectivity and OTA updates. The S1 Pro comes with additional features like hill hold, cruise control and voice assistant.

The S1 is being offered in Porcelain White, Neo Mint, Coral Glam, Jet Black and Marshmellow colour options. The S1 Pro has five additional shades in the form of Liquid Silver, Millennial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matte Black.

Both S1 and S1 Pro get an 8.5kW motor that produces 58Nm of peak torque. The S1 has a 2.98kWh fixed lithium-ion battery, which can be charged from 0 to 100 per cent through a 750W portable charger in 4 hours 48 minutes. It has a fast-charging capability of 75km in 18 minutes. The S1 has a claimed top speed of 90kmph and a range of 121km. It can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 3.6 seconds and 0 to 60kmph in 7 seconds. It has Normal and Sports ride modes.

The S1 Pro gets a 3.97kWh fixed lithium-ion battery. The normal charging time from 0 to 100 per cent through a 750W portable charger is 6 hours 30 minutes, while a fast charge of 75km can be achieved in 18 minutes. The claimed top speed is 115kmph and the claimed range is 181km. The 0-40kmph acceleration time is 3 seconds and 5 seconds for 0-60kmph. The electric scooter has Normal, Sports and Hyper ride modes.