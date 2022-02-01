Budget 2022: As part of strategy to transition to green energy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that the government will bring a battery swapping policy to boost use of electric vehicles in the country in view of space constraints for setting up charging stations. “Considering the constraint space in urban areas for setting up (electric vehicles) charging stations, a battery swapping policy will be brought out and interoperability standards will be formulated,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech in the Lok Sabha.Also Read - Budget 2022: Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter, Middle Class Jokes Trend Big | 16 Best Tweets
For those unfamiliar with the concept, a battery-swapping station allows an EV user to replace a depleted battery with a fully charged one and this process usually takes only a few minutes Rolling out a battery swapping policy and setting up swapping stations with go a long way in addressing the range anxiety problem which is one of the hindrances in a mass-level switch from internal combustion engine-based vehicles to electric vehicles.
The Finance Minister also stated that the private sector will be encouraged to set up sustainable business models for battery or energy service and this will improve efficiency in EV (electric vehicle) ecosystem. "We will promote a shift to use public transport in urban areas. This will be complemented by clean tech and governance solutions, special mobility zones with zero fossil fuel policy and EV vehicles," she stated.
Battery swapping policy for EV charging stations: What it means
- The policy will facilitate faster rollout of battery swapping centres where EV owners would be able to refuel their EV by replacing exhausted batteries with charged ones.
- This will also save time taken in charging the embedded batteries in EVs.
- At present, a few such options are available in the country and EV owners have to spend hours for charging their vehicles at charging stations especially in cities.
- Moreover, there is space constrain for setting up new charging stations in urban areas also.
- It will allow the EV industry to collaborate and speed up the process of developing a battery swapping network in the country
- While the development of a battery swapping network in the country will benefit public transport and goods transport, it will also give a boost to personal mobility.
- Companies working in this field include startups like Sun Mobility, Chargeup, Battery Smart and Bounce.