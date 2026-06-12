Buying a Tata car? Prices set to rise next month, full details inside

Planning to buy a Tata car? Tata Motors will increase prices by up to 1.5% across ICE and EV models from July 1, 2026. Buy before the hike to save money!

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New Delhi: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. has announced a price increase across its passenger vehicle range including both ICE and EVs effective July 1, 2026.

Price Hike of Up to 1.5% Across ICE and EV Range

According to the company, prices will be increased by up to 1.5% with the exact revision varying depending on the model and variant. The move comes amid rising input costs and continued inflationary pressures affecting the automotive industry.

TMPV stated that the price adjustment is intended to partially offset the increase in production and operational costs. The company noted that while it has absorbed a significant portion of the additional expenses, a part of the cost impact is being passed on to customers through the latest revision.

The upcoming price hike will apply to the company’s entire passenger vehicle portfolio covering both conventional petrol, diesel and CNG-powered vehicles as well as its electric vehicle lineup.

Automakers periodically revise vehicle prices in response to fluctuations in commodity prices, logistics expenses, supplier costs and broader economic conditions. The latest revision by Tata Motors follows similar pricing adjustments announced by several manufacturers in recent years.

Bookings and Deliveries After July 1 May Attract Revised Prices

Customers planning to purchase a Tata passenger vehicle before the end of June 2026 may be able to do so at existing prices, while bookings and deliveries completed after the revised pricing comes into effect may be subject to the updated rates depending on the company’s terms and conditions.