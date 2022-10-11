BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Launch: Warren Buffett-backed EV maker, BYD (Build Your Dreams), is all set to launch its second product in the Indian market today, Oct 11. The BYD Atto 3 EV, a five-seater electric SUV, will be a modern, smaller electric SUV with over 450 km range and is expected to give a tough competition to its rivals, which includes Tata Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric. The Atto 3 will be positioned in the Rs 25 lakh-35 lakh EV SUV segment. The BYD Atto 3 is expected to sport a quirky exterior design with curvy lines, a large grille, LED headlamps, 18-inch wheels and a single-piece tail lamp.Also Read - 1000+ EV Charging Points In Delhi In Less Than Year. Why It's Significant

BYD ATTO 3 EV: BATTERY AND RANGE

The India-spec BYD Atto 3 electric SUV will feature a 49.92 kWh BYD Blade battery pack that can offer a claimed range of 345 km on a single charge (as per the WLTP cycle). The company might introduce the extended range version too that features a larger 60.49 kWh battery and is certified to offer a range of 420 km per charge. Also Read - Mercedes Benz EQS 580 Launched: First 'Made in India' Luxury EV Car With Largest In-Car Screen In World

BYD ATTO 3 EV: PRICE

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is expected to be priced under Rs 30 lakh, ex-showroom. The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is competing the Rs 20 lakh segment with SUVs like Tata Nexon MAX, MG ZS EV among others. However, it can undercut several rivals for the entry level variant.

BYD ATTO 3 EV: FEATURES

Climate control

Panoramic roof

Powered front seats

Electric tailgate

ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) suite

Rotatable 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Digital instrument consol

Rear cross-traffic alert

Blind spot monitoring

The battery pick is BYD’s blade battery and can also be used for a vehicle to load power function. The electric motor powering the front wheels produced 201bhp and 350Nm torque. It was mated to a single-speed transmission.