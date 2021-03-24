New Delhi: Car lovers, here comes a piece of good news for you. India’s major car manufacturer Tata Motors has launched a new scheme to increase the popularity of its electric vehicles. Under this new scheme, you can become the owner of Tata Nexon Electric with paying only monthly rent. Tata Motors is now is giving new Nexon cars to customers on rent. Also Read - Coronavirus Lockdown Impact? Nissan, Datsun Cars to Cost 5% More From Next Year

Part of the scheme, you can take the cars on rent which are worth more than Rs 1.5 million. As per updates, the ex-showroom price of Tata Nexon EV in Delhi is Rs 13.99 lakh, while the on road price is around Rs 15,63,997. The ex-showroom price of the top variant is Rs 15.99 lakhs. Also Read - Renault Kiger Concept Version Unveiled, Likely to be Launched in India in Early 2021

Customers can apply to buy Tata Nexon on subscription through the online platform of Tata Motors. For this purpose, customers just need to pay a token money of Rs 5,000. However, the company checks the credit profile of customers before handing it over to them. On clearing the credit profile, the token money will be deposited in a refundable security deposit. Also Read - Coronavirus Outbreak: Tata Motors Asks Staff Members to Work From Home

Moreover, the company is providing Tata Nexon Electric Cars at an initial fare of Rs 29500 per month. The company says that this is a beneficial scheme for those customers, who will live in a city for some time and need a car, but they do not want to buy a car for such a short time.

As per updates, the company is offering subscription facility for 12 months, 24 months and 36 months. You can choose the subscription plan of Tata Nexon EV according to the number of kilometers you travel in a month. The company has 1500 km / 2000 km / 2500 km per month options in the package.

If customers want to rent a Tata Nexon electric car for 36 months in Bangalore and Hyderabad, then they have to pay Rs 34,700 every month. In Mumbai and Pune, the customer will have to pay Rs 31,400 every month for 36 months.

The company has made it clear that under this subscription scheme, the use of electric cars will increase. Apart from the rent every month, the customer will not have to pay any other charges. They charge the car and drive. After the subscription expires, customers can either increase their plan or return the car to the company.

Tata Nexon electric car can run 312 km once full charge. It has a 30.2 kWh lithium ion battery. Its battery becomes fully charged in 8 hours. Moreover, 80 per cent of the battery is charged in 60 minutes through a fast charger.