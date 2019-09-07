New Delhi: India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki is now offering some attractive discounts and benefits on cars sold through Arena dealership chain. Therefore, customers can avail these deals at their nearest Maruti Arena dealership. These offers are provided by the company in the midst of a downturn in the Indian automobile sector.

Here are the complete details of Maruti Suzuki’s car deals:

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza:

Customers can avail benefits upto Rs 1 lakh on Maruti Suzuki’s compact SUV Vitara Brezza. Although this car model lacks a petrol engine option, dealers are ready to offer a complimentary 5-year extended warranty. Besides, buyers can avail cash benefits that are equivalent to the extended warranty. This model comes with a 1.3-litre capacity of diesel engine and runs at 90hp/200Nm.

On the road and off it – Always the most glamorous one. #PlayGlamorous pic.twitter.com/Ytq41K1ukt — Vitara Brezza (@VitaraBrezza) September 27, 2017

Maruti Suzuki Swift:

Maruti Suzuki’s best seller Swift has cash benefits upto Rs 30,000 in addition to a complementary extended warranty package. Instead of the extended warranty, customers can also opt for cash discount equivalent to the package.

Buyers are presented with a choice of Maruti’s BS6-compliant 1.2-litre K-Series petrol or the 1.3-litre diesel engine in Swift. Notably, both these diesel variants comes with a manual or AMT gearbox option.

While the diesel variants of Swift have exchange benefits upto Rs 20,000, the petrol variant is offered with benefits upto Rs 50,000 in addition to an exchange bonus.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

This September, Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits worth upto Rs 90,000 on the diesel model of its best-selling compact sedan Dzire. Besides, this diesel variant also comes with a host of other cash benefits, exchange bonus and a complimentary 5-year extended warranty package or its cash equivalent.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire creates history by becoming the fastest car to achieve 1 lakh sales. #NewDzire pic.twitter.com/3y5Barw2LO — Maruti Suzuki Dzire (@marutidzire) October 23, 2017

The benefits up to Rs 60,000 on Maruti Suzuki Dzire is applicable across all its variants. Both the tried and tested 1.2-litre capacity petrol variant and 1.3-litre capacity diesel variant comes with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox option. While the petrol unit has meet the BS-VI emission norms, the diesel variant is yet to be upgraded with April 2020 as its deadline.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco:

Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki’s Eeco was upgraded effectively to ensure that it meets all the safety norms. As a part of the safety upgrade, Eeco comes with a mandatory safety kit which includes seat-belt reminders for both the driver and co-driver, front airbags, Anti-lock braking system and a speed alert system.

Make your trips safer with Driver Air Bag, ABS + EBD, Reverse Parking Sensors and much more in the Maruti Suzuki Eeco.

Know More: https://t.co/fTSHLXdPtC pic.twitter.com/A6HWe1KzBW — Maruti Suzuki Arena (@MSArenaOfficial) August 18, 2019

While the 7-seater Eeco has benefits upto Rs 55,000, the 5-seater variant has benefits upto Rs 45,000.