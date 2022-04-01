New Delhi: Attention car buyers! Many automakers will hike prices for their cars due to the increase in their input costs. Come April 1, 2022, the auto sector will receive a second price hike of the year as we move to the new financial year. The first hike took place in early January. Carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Ford, Toyota, Nissan, Datsun, Renault including luxury segment cars BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi are set to increase prices of their respective range of cars in India, yet again, citing the increase in input costs as the main reason.Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Appoints Hisashi Takeuchi As MD and CEO For Next 3 Years

Maruti Suzuki:

Maruti Suzuki has already increased prices for times since Jan 2021, totalling an almost 9% increase, the highest ever price hike introduced by the carmaker in a year. According to reports, Maruti Suzuki may increase prices of its entire range anywhere form 1-6 percent over its current ex-showroom price. The hike may range from Rs 5,000 to a maximum increase of Rs 34,000 depending upon the vehicle model.

Currently Maruti Suzuki's line-up in India consists of the Alto, Baleno, Celerio, Ciaz, Dzire, Eeco, Ertiga, Ignis, S-Cross, S-Presso, Swift, Vitara Brezza, Wagon R and XL6.

Toyota

Toyota’s ex-showroom prices will be increased by up to four percent. After January, this is the carmaker’s second price hike in 2022. In India, Toyota’s line-up consists of the new Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry and the Vellfire luxury MPV.

Renault

Renault is also gearing up to increase prices of all its offerings in our market, which include the Duster, Kiger, Kwid and Triber. The French carmaker has not yet announced the scale in which it will hike the prices.

BMW

BMW India is increasing the ex-showroom prices of its models by 3.5 percent. According to a report in www.autocarindia.com, the brand said that the hike will be brought into effect to adjust the material and logistical cost, current geo-political situation and exchange rates.

Currently, the BMW India line-up consists of the 2-series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Limousine, 5 Series, X1, X3 and others. The price hike is, however, not applicable for BMW-owned Mini cars.

Audi

Audi has also announced a 3 per cent price hike across its line-up citing the same reason of rising input costs. In January too, Audi had increased the prices by 3 per cent. Audi India’s line-up includes the A4, A6, A8, Q5, e-tron, among others.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has said that prices for all its models will go up by three percent Back in January, Mercedes-Benz had increased its prices by 2 per cent on select models.

Mercedes-Benz’s India line-up includes the A-Class Limousine, E-Class, CLS, S-Class, GLC, GLE and GLS, among others.