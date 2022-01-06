German luxury car giant BMW has unveiled its new car model that changes colour at the CES 2022. The BMW iX Flow car was unveiled at the event that changes colour with just the touch of a button. The car has a unique technology built-in that allows changing colour with the push of a button. “We are bringing personalisation to unforeseen levels,” the BMW said at the launch.Also Read - Anand Mahindra Gifts Personalised XUV700 to Neeraj Chopra & Sumit Antil | See Pics

"You choose the clothes you wear, you chose your social media status and now you can choose the colour of your car," the BMW said.

The German automaker has not revealed much details of the technology but a video of the new model was shared on social media. Taking to Twitter, the BMW shared a clip of the new car model. The clip shows the BMW iX appearing in a dark grey shade while transitioning to white.

Ready for the next step in innovation ⚡️ Join us as we unveil our future innovations around the CES 2022. #BMWCES #BMW #FromSoultoSoul #BornElectric https://t.co/tsUKqXf92g — BMW (@BMW) January 5, 2022

Besides changing colour, this luxurious car also has other interesting features. “If you have lost your car in the parking lot then we can make it flash so you can detect it in your peripheral vision,” the BMW said.

“The third benefit is functional. By changing colour, we can change sunlight reflection and thus change the thermal properties of the car. we can essentially change the colour of our car to support our sustainability goals,” the BMW said in the announcement.

“We will make our vehicles easier to operate, more personal with My Modes and the digital experience will be immersive and emotional,” Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President, BMW Group Design, said.

At the CES 2022, The BMW also unveiled the iX M60 model of its flagship EV. The BMW iX M60 was designed for electric mobility from the ground up and trimmed for performance. It accelerates from 0 to 100 in 3.8 seconds. It can cover up to 575 kilometres without needing recharging.