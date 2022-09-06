Cheapest car with 6 airbags: At present, the issue of car safety, especially airbags, is a hot topic in the country since former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry lost his life in a road accident. On one hand, the government is soon going to make 6 airbags mandatory in vehicles, at the same time, the importance of airbags has come to the fore due to the above-mentioned incident. If you are also planning to buy a new vehicle, then take special care of the feature of airbags.Also Read - Demand For Midsize SUVs Rises, Carmakers Set to Launch THESE Models On Indian Roads Soon. Check List Here

Here we are telling you about the cheapest vehicles that are available with 6 airbags

Maruti Suzuki Baleno – Zeta

Price Rs 8.26 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki has added new safety and other features in the updated Baleno this year. 6 airbags are provided with the top-end Zeta and Alpha variants of this vehicle. It is the cheapest vehicle in the country in the 6 airbags segment. Apart from the airbags, the car also gets a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, brake assist, ESP, hill-hold assist, reverse parking sensors, and ISOFIX child-seat anchorage.

Kia Carens Base Variants

Price Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom)

This 7-seater car from Kia is one of the safest cars in its segment. You get features like 6 airbags from the base variant of the vehicle itself. Other safety features include ABS with EBD, brake assist, hill-assist control, downhill brake control, all-wheel disc brake, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX with child seat anchors.

Hyundai i20 – Asta Opt

Price Rs 9.54 lakh (ex-showroom)

The top-end variant of the Hyundai i20 offers 6 airbags with Asta Opt. The price of this variant is only Rs 9.54 lakh. Apart from 6 airbags, this premium hatchback also gets ABS with EBD, a Highline TPMS, ESC, hill assist control, reverse parking sensors, rear parking camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.