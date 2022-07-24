Cheapest Variant Of Toyota Fortuner: Toyota Fortuner SUV is a class apart and is one of the most elegant vehicles you see on the roads. It is many people’s dream car but due to its high price, it is beyond the reach of many. Its top variant costs up to Rs 50 lakh. Here, we have brought some information related to the prices and EMI of its different variants for you. Talking about its cheapest, i.e., base variant, it is Toyota Fortuner (2.7L) 4×2 MT petrol.Also Read - GST Hike: Packed Milk And Food Products To Get Costlier In Kerala from Monday

Cheapest variant of Toyota Fortuner – (2.7L) 4×2 MT Petrol

The (2.7L) 4×2 MT petrol is the cheapest variant of the Toyota Fortuner. Its price is Rs 32,40,000. At the same time, if we talk about its second cheapest variant, then it is (2.7L) 4×2 AT petrol, its price is Rs 33,99,000. Only two variants of this segment come in petrol. After this, the diesel variants start. The diesel variant of Toyota Fortuner starts at Rs 34,90,000 and then goes up to Rs 49,57,000 for the GR-S (2.8L) 4×4 AT (top variant). All these prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

If its base variant is bought by making a down payment of Rs 12.40 lakh and an auto loan of Rs 20 lakh is taken for 7 years at 8% interest, then its EMI will be around Rs 31,172 thousand. At the same time, if the loan is Rs 15 lakh, then this EMI will be Rs 23,379.

Prices of all variants of Toyota Fortuner

(2.7L) 4×2 MT- Rs 32,40,000

(2.7L) 4×2 AT- Rs 33,99,000

(2.8L) 4×2 MT- Rs 34,90,000

(2.8L) 4×2 AT- Rs 37,18,000

(2.8L) 4×4 MT- Rs 38,54,000

(2.8L) 4X4 AT- Rs 40,83,000

GR-S (2.8L) 4×4 AT- Rs 49,57,000

It is worth noting that the first two variants on the list are petrol engines and all the rest are diesel engines. A 2.7L engine is available in its petrol variant while a 2.8L engine is available in the diesel variant.