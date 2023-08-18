Home

Car And Bike

Check Car Wipers, Test Brake System And More: Monsoon Care Tips To Ensure Safe Ride

Check Car Wipers, Test Brake System And More: Monsoon Care Tips To Ensure Safe Ride

Following a few monsoon car care tips are a must to keep your beloved four-wheeler safe and radiant during the monsoon.

Monsoon comes with its own set of challenges for cars. (Representative Image)

Monsoon brings a different aura with itself. Its arrival drains away all the sadness and brings unmatchable peace. However, it has its own set of challenges. This season also calls for some extra care for your cars. Just like humans need an umbrella in the rain to shield themselves, cars also seek extra care. Therefore, following monsoon car care tips is a must to keep your beloved four-wheeler safe and radiant during the rainy season.

Trending Now

To prevent your car from bearing the brunt of the monsoon and safeguard it, consider following the preventive measures listed below:

1. Clean The Exterior And Apply Wax

The pitter-patter of raindrops can be bad for your car’s shiny exterior as it accumulates dirt and mud. It is important to regularly clean your car using plain water to wash away the dirt. Once done, go ahead with adding a coat of waxing to the car’s exterior. This will shield your car’s paintwork, repelling rainwater.

2. Keep Your Car’s Wipers Clean

The wiper blades of a car help you in ensuring clear visibility while driving in the rain. Worn-out wiper blades can leave streaks on your windshield. In order to properly maintain your car’s wiper, clean it regularly after a spell of rain. Look for the signs of wear and tear on the wiper blades. If they seem to be not working properly, it’s time to replace them.

3. Keep A Check On Headlights, Taillights, And Indicators

When it rains heavily, checking the car’s headlights and taillights is a must. Ensure that they are working properly as they not only help in illuminating the way but are also needed to indicate to other drivers, especially when the visibility is low. Check for clarity by activating the indicators and if the lenses appear hazy, clean them thoroughly.

4. Test The Brake System Of Your Car

Your car’s brakes have the utmost importance, especially in the monsoon season as the grip reduces on wet surfaces. Check for any damp conditions and ensure that it works smoothly to avoid any risk. Replace the faulty components to ensure integrity.

5. Ensure Smooth Performance Of Tyres

During monsoons in India, the car tyres need extra care to run smoothly on rain-soaked and uneven roads. Therefore, it’s crucial to focus on tread depth and tyre inflation. This will allow you to drive safely and smoothly during the monsoon.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES