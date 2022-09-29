Citroen C3 EV Launch LIVE: Automaker Citroen is all set to launch its first electric car in India on Thursday, the company confirmed via its official Twitter handle. The French carmaker revealed that it will reveal its first electric vehicle today (September 29), however, the company refrained from revealing what car it is, hence, we believe that the upcoming EV is none other than a fully-electric version of the C3. The new Citroen C3 EV will make its global debut today and is expected to arrive on the Indian shores officially by early 2023. As per reports, Citroen is not expected to introduce any major design changes for the all-electric C3 over the ICE version of the car.Also Read - Tata Tiago EV Launched at 8.49 Lakh, Claims 312 Km Range On Single Charge; Check Details Here

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON LAUNCH OF THE Citroen C3 EV HERE:

Live Updates

  • 11:07 AM IST

    Citroen C3 EV Launch LIVE: The C3 Electric will serve as a direct rival to the Tata Tiago EV that has been launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

  • 10:50 AM IST

    Citroen C3 EV Launch LIVE: The Citroen C3 EV will be a front-wheel-drive vehicle, with about 135 hp electric motor mounted on the front axle. The electric motor is said to have a power output of around 140-150 hp.

  • 10:29 AM IST

    Citroen C3 EV Launch LIVE: Features like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, height-adjustable driver’s seat, four speakers, a digital instrument cluster, and steering-mounted audio controls are all expected to be carried over.

  • 10:25 AM IST

    Citroen C3 EV Launch LIVE: Citroen C3 EV new would be launching in India around July 2023 with the estimated price of Rs 14.00 Lakh.

  • 10:23 AM IST

    Citroen C3 EV Launch LIVE: The new Citroen C3 EV will share the CMP platform with the C3 hatchback, which will see alterations to accommodate the new electric powertrain.

  • 10:18 AM IST

    Citroen C3 EV Launch LIVE: The C3 Electric is expected to be offered with a single electric motor, with a battery pack providing a range of around 300 km on a single full charge. Citroen could add in some extra features over the regular C3, however, it is yet to be confirmed.