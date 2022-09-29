Citroen C3 EV Launch LIVE: Automaker Citroen is all set to launch its first electric car in India on Thursday, the company confirmed via its official Twitter handle. The French carmaker revealed that it will reveal its first electric vehicle today (September 29), however, the company refrained from revealing what car it is, hence, we believe that the upcoming EV is none other than a fully-electric version of the C3. The new Citroen C3 EV will make its global debut today and is expected to arrive on the Indian shores officially by early 2023. As per reports, Citroen is not expected to introduce any major design changes for the all-electric C3 over the ICE version of the car.Also Read - Tata Tiago EV Launched at 8.49 Lakh, Claims 312 Km Range On Single Charge; Check Details Here

