New Delhi: Citroen's upcoming sub-4m compact SUV, codenamed CC21, will make its international premiere later today. Likely to be christened Citroen C3 in its production-guise, the vehicle will be a global product and sold in India along with some South American countries. Being positioned as "Made In India for Indians", the Citroen C3 will be the maiden vehicle to be introduced in India under the French carmaker's C-Cubed programme.

Citroen C3 Design

Citroen has already teased the C3 giving us some cues about the design of the compact SUV. The front is quite sleek with the iconic double chevron logo positioned slightly higher. Like most cars these days, the Citroen C3 also has a split-headlamp setup. The chrome extensions of the double chevron logo seamlessly integrate into the LED DRLs.

The Citroen C3 will sit on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and have black cladding running all around. It will come with a contrasting roof, and blacked-out pillars and roof rails. There will be rectangular tail lamps at the rear. The headlamps and tail lamps are likely to be LED-based.

While details about the interiors of the C3 are not known yet, we are expecting Citroen to load the compact SUV with a host of features like touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, multifunction steering wheel and automatic climate control.

Citroen C3 Specifications

The Citroen C3 will be based on Groupe PSA’s Common Modular Platform. There has been a lot of speculation regarding the engine and transmission options of the upcoming compact SUV. Although the French carmaker has not confirmed anything yet, we are expecting the C3 to get a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Citroen C3 Launch, Price & Rivals

The Citroen C3 might be launched in India towards the end of 2021 or early 2022. We are expecting it to be priced between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). Following its introduction in the country, the Citroen C3 will lock horns with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.