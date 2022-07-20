New Delhi: The 2022 Citroen C3 was launched in the India market today. Priced at Rs 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom), the car comes with multi-spoke alloy wheels (optional extra) and body cladding all around, along with chunky skid plates front and rear. The C3 is the French manufacturer’s second car launch in the country after the C5 Aircross.Also Read - Electric Vehicles - What Does an Electric Future Look Like?

The car gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, audio and phone controls on the steering wheel, four speakers, front and rear USB charging ports, and much more.

Here are the features of 2022 Citroen C3:

The C3’s front sports Citroen’s signature grille flanked with split headlamps and it gets LED DRLs.

Citroen C3 is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 81 hp and 115 Nm of torque.

It boasts a ground clearance of 180 mm and 315 litres of boot space.

Customers can also opt for a turbocharged version of the engine that churns out 109 hp and 190 Nm of torque.

The transmission options for the two are a five-speed manual and a six-speed manual, respectively.

An automatic gearbox has not been introduced with the C3.

Fuel efficiency figures claimed on the naturally aspirated engine and the turbocharged one are 19.8 kpl and 19.4 kpl, respectively.

Citroen C3 offers plenty in terms of features too.

Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, speed sensing auto door lock, rear parking sensors, and a high-speed alert system.