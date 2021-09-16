Citroen C3 Unveiled: The Citroen C3 has made its world premiere. Based on Groupe PSA’s Common Modular Platform, the Citroen C3 is the maiden vehicle in the family of three that will be introduced in India under the French carmaker’s C-Cubed programme. Speaking of India, Citroen is presenting the C3 as a car that is “Made In India for Indians”. The Citroen C3 is expected to launch in India in early 2022. Apart from India, the sub-4m SUV will enter the South American markets as well.Also Read - Citroen C3 SUV Global Unveil Today, Here Are Important Details About Upcoming Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon-rival

Citroen C3 Design & Features

With the C3 sub-4m SUV, Citroen is aiming to target young and progressive people in India who value family as well as friends. The Citroen C3 has standard halogen headlamps with LED DRLs. The chrome extensions of the iconic double chevron logo merge seamlessly into the LED DRLs. The fog lamp is neatly housed in the front bumper. There is black cladding all around the vehicle giving it an athletic stance. The Citroen C3 sits on 16-inch alloy wheels. With the pillars blacked-out, the vehicle gets a floating roof design. The roof rails are blacked-out as well. The C3 will be introduced with different shades for the body and roof, resulting in the customers having a variety of dual-tone colour options. At the rear, there are rectangular LED tail lamps and upright tailgate with the double chevron logo in the centre. Also Read - Upcoming Citroen C3 compact SUV teased ahead of debut on September 16

Citroen is claiming that the C3 sub-4m SUV has a spacious cabin. However, the USP of the cabin is a large touchscreen infotainment system, which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The dual-tone dash is sure to catch the eyes of many. The air-con vents in the Citroen C3 SUV are somewhat, and not exactly, similar to the ones that are found in the flagship Citroen C5 Aircross SUV. Those on the sides are vertically positioned, while the middle ones are horizontally placed. There are standard knobs for air-con controls. The steering wheel is a multifunction unit as well. The Citroen C3 has a 1-litre glovebox and a 315-litre boot.

Citroen C3 Personalisation Options

Citroen will offer many personalisation options for the C3 sub-4m SUV. According to the French carmaker, there will be as many as 78 different accessories that the customers will be able to choose from.

Citroen C3 Engine & Transmission

Although Citroen has not revealed the engine and transmission options of the Citroen C3, we are expecting the sub-4m SUV to get a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol unit with both manual and automatic transmission choices.

Citroen C3 Price & Rivals

The Citroen C3 sub-4m SUV might be launched in India in the price range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). Following its introduction in the country, it will rival the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the upcoming Tata Punch.