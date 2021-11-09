New Delhi: Citroen has increased the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV prices by up to Rs 1.40 lakh. Launched in India in April 2021, the C5 Aircross SUV is now priced between Rs 31.30 lakh and Rs 32.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The vehicle was earlier available in the price range of Rs 29.90 lakh to Rs 31.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV rivals the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass.

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Variants

The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is available in two variants — Feel and Shine.

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Prices

Below are the new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV prices (ex-showroom, Delhi).

C5 Aircross Feel (Monotone)

New Price – Rs 31.30 lakh

Old Price – Rs 29.90 lakh

Difference – Rs 1.40 lakh

C5 Aircross Feel (Dualtone)

New Price – Rs 31.80 lakh

Old Price – Rs 30.40 lakh

Difference – Rs 1.40 lakh

C5 Aircross Shine (Monotone/Dualtone)

New Price – Rs 32.80 lakh

Old Price – Rs 31.90 lakh

Difference – Rs 90,000

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Features

The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV boasts features like LED vision projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps with four rectangular 3D LED modules, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility, 12.3-inch TFT digital instrument panel, dual-zone automatic climate control, three independent adjustable seats in the second row, cruise control, TPMS, hands-free electric tailgate, and Park Assist pack for parallel and bay parking.

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Engine & Transmission

Under the hood of the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is a 4-cylinder 2.0-litre diesel engine that belts out 177PS of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The C5 Aircross is a 2WD model. Its claimed mileage is 18.6kmpl.