Classic Cars, Retro Bikes & Pure Passion | Delhi Restoration Story

In this video, we interview a passionate Delhi-based restorer reviving vintage cars and bikes. He shares his journey, rare classics, restoration challenges, and love for preserving automotive history.

Published date india.com Published: January 27, 2026 1:14 PM IST
In this video, we sit down for a special interview with a passionate restorer who is bringing vintage cars and bikes back to life. From forgotten classics to beautifully restored machines, he shares his journey, challenges, and love for preserving automotive history. We talk about the restoration process, rare models, sourcing parts, and what it takes to keep vintage vehicles running in today’s world. If you love classic cars, retro bikes, or inspiring stories from the streets of Delhi, this interview is a must-watch.

