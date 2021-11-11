Glasgow: Ford Motor Company, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, General Motors and Volvo Cars are among the 11 automotive manufacturers who have pledged to sell only zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) in ‘leading markets’ by 2035 or earlier, at COP26 summit.Also Read - US Joins India-Led International Solar Alliance as Member Country

Other automotive manufacturers who have signed the COP26 declaration on accelerating the transition to 100 per cent zero-emission cars and vans are BYD Auto, Avera Electric Vehicles, Etrio Automobiles Pvt Ltd, Gayam Motor Works, MOBI and Quantum Motors. Also Read - PM Modi Plays Drums With Members of Indian Community From Glasgow | Watch

However, companies like BMW, Toyota, Volkswagen, Honda, Nissan, Hyundai and Stellantis have not signed the declaration. Also Read - ‘You Are More Popular in Israel’: PM Modi Gets Offer From PM Bennet to Join Yamina Party

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) is being hosted by the UK in Glasgow from October 31, 2021, till November 12, 2021.

The COP26 declaration has called on the governments to work towards all sales of new cars and vans being zero-emission by 2040 or earlier, or by no later than 2035 in leading markets. For emerging markets and developing economies, it aims to accelerate the proliferation and adoption of ZEVs.

For cities, states, and regional governments, a pledge has been made to work towards converting their owned or leased car and van fleets to ZEVs by 2035 at the latest, as well as putting in place policies that will enable, accelerate, or otherwise incentivise the transition to ZEVs as soon as possible.

The automotive manufacturers, who have signed the COP26 declaration, will work towards reaching 100 per cent zero-emission new car and van sales in leading markets by 2035 or earlier, supported by a business strategy that is in line with achieving this ambition, as we help build customer demand.

The COP26 declaration, however, has not specified the markets it has referred to as leading markets.