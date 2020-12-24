New Delhi: As the coronavirus lockdown has affected the auto manufacturing this year, several companies are planning to increase in prices across their products from next year. The latest carmaker to join the list is Nissan India. Also Read - BMW Launches 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition In India, Priced at Rs 42.3 lakh

Issuing a statement, the Japanese carmaker officially announced that it will be increasing prices of the Datsun and Nissan brands from January 2021. Notably, the car prices will be increased by up to 5 per cent across all models available in the Indian market. Moreover, the company has also decided to make an upward price revision because of increased input costs.

According to Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava, owing to increased costs, the company is constrained to increase the prices of all Nissan and Datsun models.

“In the current challenging market conditions, we are constrained to increase the price of all Nissan and Datsun models due to increased costs. The proposed price increase will be effective from January 2021,” Rakesh Srivastava said.

The company also stated that it will also revise the prices of the recently launched Magnite SUV from January 1, 2021. As per updates from the company, the subcompact SUV is currently priced at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Nissan’s first subcompact SUV has already bagged 15,000 bookings in just 15 days of its official launch in the country.

Apart from this, other carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, BMW, Isuzu Motors, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Renault, Audi and MG Motor India have already announced to hike price of their products from January 2021.