CYRUS MISTRY DEATH: The untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons chairman, has raised questions about the safety features of Mercedes-Benz GLC. Mistry and three other passengers were travelling in a Mercedes-Benz SUV when the ill-fated crash took place at 2:30 PM on Sunday. Police interrogating the case termed the mishap as an “overspeeding case” which may have resulted in the devastating accident. The incident has shifted focus on car safety standards like European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP).Also Read - Who Was Jehangir Pandole —Killed Along With Cyrus Mistry In Car Crash

Taking a closer look at the accident images and videos, one can see that the car involved in the accident was Mercedes-Benz GLC —India’s largest-selling luxury brand’s best-selling model. In NCAP, the car was honoured with the highest 5-star safety rating by Euro NCAP— which tests cars on various parameters.

For the unversed, they publish safety reports on new cars, and awards ‘star ratings’ based on the performance of the vehicles in a variety of crash tests, including front, side and pole impacts, and impacts with pedestrians.

SAFETY FEATURES OF MERCEDES-BENZ GLC

Safety features of the car include:-

7 airbags

Kneebag

Crosswind assist

Parking assist

Attention assist

Adaptive brake lights

Tyre-pressure monitoring system

Hill descent control

Mercedes’ Pre-Safe occupant protection system

Parking Package with 360-degree Camera