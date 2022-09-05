CYRUS MISTRY DEATH: The untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons chairman, has raised questions about the safety features of Mercedes-Benz GLC. Mistry and three other passengers were travelling in a Mercedes-Benz SUV when the ill-fated crash took place at 2:30 PM on Sunday. Police interrogating the case termed the mishap as an “overspeeding case” which may have resulted in the devastating accident. The incident has shifted focus on car safety standards like European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP).Also Read - Who Was Jehangir Pandole —Killed Along With Cyrus Mistry In Car Crash
The car hit a road divider on the bridge on the Surya river, killing Mistry and Jahangir Pandole on the spot.
Taking a closer look at the accident images and videos, one can see that the car involved in the accident was Mercedes-Benz GLC —India’s largest-selling luxury brand’s best-selling model. In NCAP, the car was honoured with the highest 5-star safety rating by Euro NCAP— which tests cars on various parameters.
For the unversed, they publish safety reports on new cars, and awards ‘star ratings’ based on the performance of the vehicles in a variety of crash tests, including front, side and pole impacts, and impacts with pedestrians.
SAFETY FEATURES OF MERCEDES-BENZ GLC
SAFETY FEATURES OF MERCEDES-BENZ GLC
Safety features of the car include:-
- 7 airbags
- Kneebag
- Crosswind assist
- Parking assist
- Attention assist
- Adaptive brake lights
- Tyre-pressure monitoring system
- Hill descent control
- Mercedes’ Pre-Safe occupant protection system
- Parking Package with 360-degree Camera
SAFEST BUDGET CARS IN INDIA
Though Mercedes-Benz GLC is considered the safest luxury car, Global NCAP has released a list of safest budget cars for Indian roads. Mahindra XUV700 SUV, Tata Punch and Honda City are among the safest passenger cars on Indian roads.
Full List of Safest Budget Cars (As Per Global NCAP) in India
- Kia Carens – 6 Airbags
- Toyota Urban Cruiser – 2 Airbags
- Hyundai i20 – 2 Airbags
- Hyundai Creta – 2 Airbags
- Honda City (4th Gen) – 2 Airbags
- Honda Jazz – 2 Airbags
- Nissan Magnite – 2 Airbags
- Renault Kiger – 2 Airbags
- Mahindra XUV700 – 2 Airbags
- Tata Punch – 2 Airbags
- Tata Tigor EV – 2 Airbags
- Renault Triber – 2 Airbags
- Mahindra Thar – 2 Airbags
Earlier this year, the road transport ministry said it will make it mandatory for carmakers to provide a minimum of six airbags in motor vehicles that can carry up to 8 passengers for enhanced safety of occupants from October this year.