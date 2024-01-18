Home

Dakar Rally 2024: A Second Stage Win For Hero Motosports

Ross enjoyed a technically and physically challenging Stage 11, and managed to reach the finish without making any mistakes.

Dakar Rally 2024

Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the motorsport team of the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters – Hero MotoCorp, completed the 11th and penultimate Stage of Dakar 2024 with team rider Ross Branch winning the special. This is the second Stage victory for Hero MotoSports at this edition of the Dakar, after winning Stage 1, 10 days earlier.

Putting on an impressive show today, the Botswanan reached the finish almost 6.5 minutes faster than the leader of the Rally. However, the leader was awarded 5 min 45 secs in Bonuses – courtesy of opening the entire Stage today – and hence the overall standings have not seen significant movement within the Top-2. However, after Stage 11, Ross has increased his lead to over 4 minutes over the 3rd place holder. Having performed consistently well since the beginning of the Rally, and topping it with a Stage victory in the last leg, he is now closer to a well-deserved overall Podium at Dakar 2024.

Ross enjoyed a technically and physically challenging Stage 11, and managed to reach the finish without making any mistakes. This marks Ross’ 4th Stage Win for Team Hero. It is also the 5th Stage Win achieved by the 8-year young Hero MotoSports Team Rally, which has seen a steep growth curve in the last few years.

Stage 11 was a 420 km long stretch of demanding pistes running through canyons and dry rivers, taking the competitors from AlUla to the final bivouac in Yanbu. The terrain was mostly rugged, with rocks and stones lining up the entire length of the special.

On the final day of Dakar 2024, the race will take the competitors on a shorter 175 km long special, devoid of major difficulties. However, as the saying goes, “anything can happen at the Dakar”. The suspense still stays high, as the top order could be affected by even the smallest of mistakes.

Ross Branch:

“It was a really cool stage today. I had a lot of fun right from the start until the finish. I really enjoyed myself out there – the bike was going amazing, and I made no mistakes today – which is quite important to stay calm in the race. The leader of the race has a significant lead over me, but I’m really happy with where I am at the moment, and I’m looking forward to the last day tomorrow.”

Provisional Rankings – Stage 11

1. Ross Branch Hero MotoSports Team Rally 04h 51m 57s

2. Ricky Brabec Monster Energy Honda Team + 0m 32s

3. Adrien Van Beveren Monster Energy Honda Team + 3m 17s

4. Luciano Benavides Husqvarna Factory Racing + 4m 38s

5. Toby Price RedBull KTM Factory Racing + 6m 31s

Provisional Overall Rankings – at the end of Stage 11

1. Ricky Brabec Monster Energy Honda Team 49h 37m 57s

2. Ross Branch Hero MotoSports Team Rally + 10m 22s

3. Adrien Van Beveren Monster Energy Honda Team + 14m 31s

4. Ignacio Cornejo Monster Energy Honda Team + 38m 44s

5. Kevin Benavides RedBull KTM Factory Racing + 41m 19s

