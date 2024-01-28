Top Trending Videos

Dakar Rally 2024: Hero Motosports Creates History, Achieves 2nd Position

Hero MotoCorp, has created history becoming the first ever Indian manufacturer team to finish on the podium of the legendary Dakar Rally.

Updated: January 28, 2024 5:37 PM IST

By ankit dubey ankit dubey

Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the motorsport team of the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters – Hero MotoCorp, has created history becoming the first ever Indian manufacturer team to finish on the podium of the legendary Dakar Rally.

Ross Branch finished the Rally at the second place for the team. His consistent performance over the 12 stages saw him at the first and second spots in the overall rankings throughout the Rally.

