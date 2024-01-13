Home

Dakar Rally 2024: Hero Motosports Reaches First Half of Dakar Rally 2024 At Second Place Overall; Key Updates

Riyadh: Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the motorsport team of the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, Hero MotoCorp, has completed six of the 12 stages at Dakar 2024, with team rider Ross Branch continuing in the overall 2nd position. On Friday, the competitors embarked on the remaining distance to cover in Stage 6, the 48-hour chrono stage. Ross Branch finished Stage 6 in 5th place; however, Joan Barreda faced some issues with his bike and had to exit the rally.

By the end of Day 1 of Stage 6, both Hero riders had covered 531 kms of the stage, with just about 112 kms left to the finish line. Ross and Joan were well within the top-10 on day 1. It was at around 529 km that Joan Barreda faced some mechanical issues with his bike and was unable to resume the race. At the time of her exit from the race, Joan was in the overall 10th position in the rally. Ross Branch continues in the overall 2nd spot in the rally, just 51 seconds behind the top position holder.

Stage 6 was a unique marathon stage spread across two days, with a total of 835 kms to cover in the desert. Almost 630 kms of this was pure dune riding through an endless sea of dunes in the infamous Empty Quarter. On day 1, competitors were required to halt at the nearest of six breakpoint zones as the clock struck 4 PM. At the halt zone, they were provided minimum camping material and military ration to survive the night.

The Dakar caravan has reached Riyadh for a well-deserved day of rest after six full stages of racing. Saturday, January 13th, will feature no racing for the competitors, although the mechanics will have a field day servicing the machines to get them in shape for yet another long week of racing. Right after the Rest Day comes the longest day in Dakar 2024—an 873 km-long Stage 7 starting from Riyadh and taking the competitors westward back to the bivouac in Al Duwadimi.

Ross Branch:

“Here we are at the end of the longest stage ever, we rode 530 kms in the dunes yesterday and another 120 today. It was super long and tough on the bike and body. But we’re here in one piece, and the bike has been running amazingly well. Ready for the rest day, and looking forward to a great week 2 of racing. Thank you so much everyone, for all the support!”

Joan Barreda:

“Today was not easy day for me. Was happy yesterday pushing a lot through the 48H chrono stage, opening the stage in many places in the difficult sand dunes, and enjoying it a lot as well. But today just 20 kms into the special unfortunately, I had to stop. Life is like this, races are like this. But I’m happy we are safe, and so happy to be with this team. I’m proud of the incredible work the guys have been doing all these days.”

Provisional Rankings – Stage 6 (Rally GP Class)

1. Adrien Van Beveren Monster Energy Honda Team 07h 57m 29s

2. Toby Price RedBull KTM Factory Racing + 4m 13s

3. Ricky Brabec Monster Energy Honda Team + 5m 02s

4. Daniel Sanders RedBullGasGas Factory Racing + 6m 55s

6. Ross Branch Hero MotoSports Team Rally + 9m 40s

DNF Joan Barreda Bort Hero MotoSports Team Rally —

Provisional Overall Rankings At The End of Stage 6 (Rally GP Class)

1. Ricky Brabec Monster Energy Honda Team 27h 11m 21s

2. Ross Branch Hero MotoSports TeamRally +0m 51s

3. Adrien Van Beveren Monster Energy Honda Team + 9m 21s

4. Ignacio Cornejo Monster Energy Honda Team + 14m 14s

5. Toby Price RedBull KTM Factory Racing + 27m 0s

DNF Joan Barreda Bort Hero MotoSports Team Rally

