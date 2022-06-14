New Delhi: Lamborghini, Italian marquee, is all set to launch the Aventador Ultimae in India on 15 June, 2022. The new variant of Lamborghini’s flagship model sits between the performance-spec Aventador SVJ and the Aventador S, and it is offered in both coupe and roadster body types.Also Read - Parking Attendant Takes Lamborghini Worth Crores For ‘Joy Drive’ Without Owner’s Permission; What Happens Next?

The model will be the last pure NA V12 engine to roll off the production line at the brand's facility in Sant'agata Bolognese. To recall, Lamborghini had announced that the last unit of the Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Coupe will be put up for auction on April 19.

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae: Features

The new Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae will be a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 petrol motor. This will help the car to produce a maximum power output of 769bhp and 720Nm of torque.

The model will be able attain speeds of 0-100kmph in a mere 2.8 seconds, while 200kmph comes up in 8.7 seconds. The top speed of the model stands at 355kmph.

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae will be available with 18 ‘standard’ colours

Also on offer is a new front bumper, new splitter, staggered wheel setup (21-inch units at the front and 22-inch units at the rear), and carbon-ceramic brakes.

The company has made extensive use of carbon fibre in the chassis construction, which amounts to a dry weight of just 1,550 kg that, combined with the four steering wheels, offers superior driving performance.



Lamborghini will build a total of 600 units of the Ultimae, where 350 units will be in the Coupe format while 250 units will be in the Roadster format, all of which have been accounted for. The successor to the Aventador has already been spotted testing and we expect this model to be unveiled sometime next year.