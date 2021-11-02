New Delhi: MG Motor India today delivered more than 500 MG Astor mid-size SUVs to customers across the country. The automaker is targeting 4,000 to 5,000 deliveries of the MG Astor by the end of December 2021. The bookings for the recently-launched mid-size SUV had opened on October 21 and within 20 minutes, the entire lot for 2021 was sold out. The MG Astor can now be booked for 2022 at any MG Motor India showroom or through the automaker’s website for a token amount of Rs 25,000.Also Read - Dhanteras 2021: What to Purchase as Per Your Date of Birth or Destiny Number - Puja Time Muhurat

The MG Astor comes with three powertrain options – 1.5-litre VTi-TECH petrol engine with 5-speed MT, 1.5-litre VTi-TECH petrol engine with CVT automatic and 1.3-litre Brit Dynamic 220TURBO petrol engine with 6-speed AT torque converter. The 1.5-litre VTi-TECH petrol engine is tuned to produce 110PS of maximum power and 144Nm of peak torque. The 1.3-litre Brit Dynamic 220TURBO petrol engine churns out 140PS of maximum power and 220Nm of peak torque. Also Read - Dhanteras Gold Rate: Check Today's Gold Price Before Buying During Shubh Muhurat

Among the prominent features of the MG Astor are a hexagonal ‘Celestial’ grille, full-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED taillamps, panoramic sunroof, segment-first heated ORVMs, 17-inch alloy wheels, 10.1-inch HD infotainment system, 360-degree camera, fully-digital 7-inch instrument cluster, multifunction steering wheel, automatic climate control, six-way powered driver seat, PM 2.5 filter, six airbags, hill descent control, hill hold control and electric parking brake with auto hold. It also gets a personal AI assistant and segment-first ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) with 14 autonomous level 2 features. The mid-size SUV boasts 80+ connected car features. Also Read - Happy Dhanteras 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status, Images And Quotes You Can Share With Your Dear Ones

The MG Astor is available in Style, Super, Smart, Sharp and Sharp(O) variants. Its introductory price range is from Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster are its major rivals.