New Delhi: We are in the midst of the festive season right now and this is a period when many people across the country contemplate buying a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler. On November 2, India will celebrate Dhanteras 2021. If you are a first-time buyer looking for an affordable car below Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom) that also delivers a high mileage (keeping the skyrocketing fuel prices in mind), then you must look at the Maruti Suzuki Alto to make Dhanteras 2021 even better for yourself.

Maruti Suzuki Alto Popularity

The Maruti Suzuki Alto was launched in India in 2000. Over the years, the enry-level hatchback has taken several avatars. With its popularity always on a rise, the Alto breached the cumulative sales mark of 10 lakh units in 2008, 20 lakh units in 2012, 30 lakh units in 2016 and 40 lakh units in 2020. The Maruti Suzuki Alto was the best-selling car in India in September 2021 with sales of 12,143 units.

Maruti Suzuki Alto Engine (Petrol/CNG)

At present, the Maruti Suzuki Alto employs a 0.8-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 48PS of maximum power and 69Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox with no automatic transmission on offer. The vehicle can be had with a factory-fitted CNG kit as well. In the CNG mode, the output drops down to 41PS of maximum power and 60Nm of peak torque. The Alto CNG is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Alto Mileage (Petrol/CNG)

Maruti Suzuki India is known to introduce fuel-efficient cars. The Maruti Suzuki Alto is no exception. Its claimed mileage is 22.05kmpl in the petrol mode and 31.56kmpkg in the CNG mode. For reference, the petrol price is Rs 107.59 per litre and CNG price is Rs 43.40 per kg in Delhi today (October 26).

Maruti Suzuki Alto Prices (Petrol/CNG)

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is sold in STD, LXI, VXI and VXI+ variants. Following are the variant-wise Maruti Suzuki Alto prices (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Alto STD – Rs 3,15,000

Alto STD(O) – Rs 3,21,000

Alto LXI – Rs 3,86,500

Alto LXI(O) – Rs 3,92,500

Alto VXI – Rs 4,12,500

Alto VXI+ – Rs 4,26,000

Alto LXI CNG – Rs 4,76,500

Alto LXI(O) CNG – Rs 4,82,500

Maruti Suzuki Alto Features

Being an entry-level hatchback, the Maruti Suzuki Alto does not offer a lot of creature comforts. Still, it gets features like halogen headlamps, body-coloured bumpers and outside door handles, dual-tone cabin with silver accent on many parts, AC with heater, 7-inch Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, front power windows, power steering, central door locking, ABS with EBD, dual-front airbags, reverse parking sensor, seatbelt reminder, speed alert system and tubeless tyres.