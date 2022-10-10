Offers On Cars: If you want to buy a new car and bring it home this Diwali, then this can be a good opportunity for you because many car makers are giving offers on their vehicles. Here is a list of 10 cars that are giving good offers. There are offers of more than 30 thousand rupees on these cars. These include cash discounts to exchange bonuses, accessories benefits, and corporate benefits.Also Read - Bad News For Those Planning To Buy New Car; Reason Is This New Rule

1- Discount offers of up to Rs 39,000 are being given on Maruti Alto K10. Its price is between Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.83 lakh.

2- There are discount offers of up to Rs 35,000 on Renault Kwid. Its price is between Rs 4.64 lakh to Rs 5.99 lakh.

3- There is an opportunity to save up to Rs 59,000 on Maruti Celerio. Its price is between Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

4- Up to Rs 40,000 can be saved on Maruti WagonR. The price of this hatchback car is between Rs 5.48 lakh to Rs 7.08 lakh.

5- There are offers up to Rs.50,000 on Maruti Swift. There is also a cash discount of Rs.30,000 on it. Its price is between Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 8.71 lakh.

6- There are offers of up to Rs 33,000 on both the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura. The price of Grand i10 Nios ranges from Rs 5.43 Lakh to Rs 8.45 Lakh and Aura is priced between Rs 6.09 Lakh to Rs 8.87 Lakh.

7- There are offers up to Rs 30,000 on Maruti Ignis this month. There is also a cash discount of up to Rs.10,000. Its price is between Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 7.72 lakh.

8- You can save up to Rs 50,000 on Renault Triber. The price of this MPV is between Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 8.51 lakh.

9- There are discount offers of up to Rs 37,000 on Honda City this month. Honda City car price ranges from Rs 11.57 Lakh to Rs 15.52 Lakh.

10- Offers of up to Rs 45,000 are being given on both Tata Harrier and Safari. The Harrier is priced between Rs 14.70 lakh to Rs 22.20 lakh and the Safari price ranges from Rs 15.35 lakh to Rs 23.56 lakh.