New Delhi: Do you own a motorcycle and ride on it with kids? If yes, then this piece of news is very important for you. The Central government has issued new safety guidelines to be followed while carrying children below the age of four years on a motorcycle.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has made draft rules recommending that a safety harness shall be used for attaching a child pillion passenger below the age of four years to the person riding the motorcycle. A safety harness is a vest to be worn by the child and attached to the rider.

According to MoRTH, the protective gear, including the safety harness, should be lightweight, adjustable, waterproof, and durable. It should be made of heavy nylon/multifilament nylon material with high-density foam. It should also be designed to hold up to 30kg of weight.

Also, the speed of the motorcycle carrying a child up to the age of four years as a pillion should not be more than 40kmph.

Further, the motorcycle rider must ensure that the child pillion passenger, aged between nine months and four years, is wearing a crash helmet or a bicycle helmet complying with relevant safety standards (ASTM 1447/European (CEN)BS EN 1080/BS EN 1078) till such time that the specifications are prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act 2016.

“The following draft of certain rules further to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989… is hereby published as required by sub[1]section (1) of section 212 of the said Act for information of all persons likely to be affected thereby; and notice is hereby given that the said draft rules shall be taken into consideration after the expiry of thirty days from the date on which the copies of this notification as published in the Official Gazette, are made available to the public,” MoRTH said in a notification dated October 21, 2021.

People can send objections and suggestions regarding the draft rules to the Joint Secretary (MVL, Transport and Toll), MoRTH, Transport Bhawan, Parliament Street, New Delhi. They can even mail on comments-morth@gov.in.