Domestic push or exports boost? Inside Suzuki’s February sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. sold 1,23,299 units in Feb 2026, up 37% YoY; domestic and exports grew strongly, with spare sales up 18%.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the Indian subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, recorded total sales of 1,23,299 units in February 2026. This represents a 37 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 89,966 units sold in February 2025.

Domestic sales during the month stood at 1,01,071 units, marking a 38 per cent increase over 73,215 units registered in the same month last year. Exports contributed 22,228 units in February 2026, up 33 per cent from 16,751 units exported in February 2025.

The February performance reflects growth across both domestic and overseas markets for the company’s two-wheeler portfolio. The increase in volumes contributed to the overall year-on-year expansion in total sales for the month.

Apart from vehicle dispatches, SMIPL also reported growth in its aftersales business. Spare parts sales generated revenue of ₹893.6 million in February 2026, registering an 18 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

