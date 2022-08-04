New Delhi: Motorcyclists are in for a big treat this weekend from Royal Enfield motorcycles. The new-generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 could launch on 5th August, just two days before the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which will be launched on August 07. A teaser posted by the company on Instagram suggests the early release date, reported Times of India. The post shows posters that read: ‘Bullet Meri Jaan’ and the date – 05.08.2022.Also Read - Viral Video: Royal Enfield Bike Catches Fire & Bursts in Flames Outside Andhra Temple | Watch

The Hunter 350 launching this Sunday is slated to become the most affordable Royal Enfield in the lineup. So far the Bullet 350 has been the most affordable but this may change on Friday as the new-generation Bullet will be based on the company's J-platform which is the same platform that's employed by Meteor 350 and the new Classic 350. With this upgrade, the two are now much more refined in terms of performance and build quality as well.

Check Features, Equipment, Price Here:

A 349cc J-platform engine that makes 20.2 hp and 27 Nm of torque, moving on from the current-generation 346cc UCE engine.

A split double-cradle frame

A semi-digital instrument cluster

Improved switchgear

Electric starter as standard

Tripper navigation pod.

The current model is the most affordable Royal Enfield carrying a price tag of Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) but the entry-level of the range has kick-start only which the new range will not feature. Expect the new generation of the Bullet to be priced at about Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom), which would position it above the Hunter 350 expected to launch at about Rs 1.5 lakh.