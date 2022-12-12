live

Ducati DesertX India Launched at ₹17.91 Lakh: Know Features, Mileage and More

Ducati DesertX India Launch: The much-awaited Ducati DesertX has officially launched in India on Monday, December 12, 2022 at starting price of Rs 17,91,000. This adventure motorcycle will be a topshot rival for the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally and the Honda Africa Twin in India. Bookings for Ducati DesertX are now open and the deliveries will commence in early 2023. The motorcycle is already available in several international markets and will be launching in Indian markets today. Ahead of its official launch, Ducati took to its Twitter handle and teased its upcoming model with several posts. Ducati’s Desert X is the brand’s latest ADV and is more off-road focused than the Multistrada V2, with which it shares its 937cc, L-twin engine.

Highlights on Ducati DesertX India Launch

