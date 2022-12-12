live

Ducati DesertX India Launched at ₹17.91 Lakh: Know Features, Mileage and More

Ducati DesertX India Launch LIVE: The much-awaited Ducati DesertX has officially launched in India on Monday, December 12, 2022 at starting price of Rs 17,91,000.

Updated: December 12, 2022 1:36 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Ducati DesertX India Launch: The much-awaited Ducati DesertX has officially launched in India on Monday, December 12, 2022 at starting price of Rs 17,91,000. This adventure motorcycle will be a topshot rival for the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally and the Honda Africa Twin in India. Bookings for Ducati DesertX are now open and the deliveries will commence in early 2023. The motorcycle is already available in several international markets and will be launching in Indian markets today. Ahead of its official launch, Ducati took to its Twitter handle and teased its upcoming model with several posts. Ducati’s Desert X is the brand’s latest ADV and is more off-road focused than the Multistrada V2, with which it shares its 937cc, L-twin engine.

Highlights on Ducati DesertX India Launch

Live Updates

  • 1:29 PM IST

    Updates to this blog has ended

  • 1:23 PM IST

    Ducati DesertX Launch LIVE: Bookings for the Ducati DesertX are now open and the deliveries will commence in early 2023.

  • 1:13 PM IST

    LIVE Ducati DesertX India Launched LIVE: The motorcycle sits on 21-inch wheels at the front and 18-inch wheels at the rear with tubeless Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres.

  • 1:13 PM IST

    LIVE Ducati DesertX India Launched: The Ducati Desert X is equipped with a 5-inch TFT screen and features, such as wheelie control, IMU-assisted traction control, cruise control, bi-directional quickshifter and engine brake control. The adventure bike has a kerb weight of 223 kg, claims Ducati.

  • 1:12 PM IST

    LIVE Ducati DesertX India Launched: The all-new Ducati Desert X has a seat height of 875 mm and a ground clearance of 250 mm. It is now available with six ride modes, including Rally and Enduro modes. Riders can turn off the cornering ABS in off-road ride modes.

  • 1:03 PM IST

    LIVE Ducati DesertX India Launch Today: The all-new DesertX is now available in India with prices starting at ₹17,91,000 (Ex-showroom India).

  • 12:53 PM IST

    LIVE Ducati DesertX India Launch Today: In terms of design, the Ducati Desert X has twin LED headlights with round-shaped LED DRLs that is inspired by the Cagiva Elefant of the ‘90s. The motorbike also sports a sleek profile, a tall visor, multi-spoke wheels, an upswept exhaust, USD front forks, a bash plate for engine protection, etc. The Desert X features a 5-inch TFT display with optional Bluetooth connectivity.

  • 12:51 PM IST

    LIVE Ducati DesertX India Launch Today: The all-new Ducati Desert X will have a 937cc, L-Twin, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that also does its duty in the Monster and Multistrada V2. The adventure bike’s motor churns out 110 bhp at 9,250 RPM along with 92 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM and it has been tuned to match its ADV characteristics. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

  • 12:42 PM IST


    LIVE Ducati DesertX India Launch Today:     Ducati DesertX is said to be a bike born to enhance the adventure thrill, wherever in the world you can dream of.

  • 12:27 PM IST

    LIVE Ducati DesertX India Launch Today: Suspension duties on the offroader are taken care of by Kayaba 46mm front forks with 230 mm of travel and a rear monoshock with 220 mm of travel. For braking, the Desert X makes use of Brembo M50 calipers with twin discs at the front.

Published Date: December 12, 2022 12:01 PM IST

Updated Date: December 12, 2022 1:36 PM IST