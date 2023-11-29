Home

Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour Set to Debut in India, Listed on Official Website

New Delhi: Italy automobile giant Ducati has featured the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour on its official website in India. The latest bike from Ducati is expected to be released in the Indian market soon. According to the reports, the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour is equipped with a comprehensive set of touring accessories provided by Ducati for the Multistrada.

The Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour is equipped with side cases boasting a combined storage capacity of 60 liters, according to a Hindustan Times report. These cases feature an exclusive Grand Tour livery, matching the overall design of the motorcycle.

Under the hood, the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour is powered by the same 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, delivering 167 bhp of maximum power at 10,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm.

Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour: Key Features

The motorcycle is equipped with enhancements like a tire pressure monitoring system

Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour has fog lamps for enhanced nighttime visibility.

Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour includes heated seats and grips.

The pillion seat is sourced from the Multistrada V4 Rally

Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour encompasses a hands-free fuel cap, a ventilated smartphone compartment

Safety is prioritized with the inclusion of Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD), adds the report.

Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour handlebar has been redesigned, and mounted on the steering head to enhance comfort.

The motorcycle incorporates a navigation system utilizing phone mirroring through the 6.5-inch TFT cluster.

Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour employs the Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) semi-active suspension control system for its suspension setup.

The bike features an auto-leveling function

The bike is equipped with Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Lights (DCL), and Vehicle Hold Control (VHC).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.