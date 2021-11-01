New Delhi: Ducati today launched the limited edition Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse in India. Priced at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse is limited to 800 units only. The limited-edition model was created to celebrate the collaboration between Ducati Scrambler and apparel brand Fasthouse. The partnership saw American rider Jordan Graham win the Hooligan class of the Mint 400, the oldest and most prestigious American off-road race, in 2020.

The Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse is powered by an 803cc engine and is equipped with all the characteristic elements of the Ducati Desert Sled models. The inclination to the off-road universe is underlined by the chassis, specifically designed to cope with the stresses of off-road use, as well as by the presence of a homologated grille for the front headlight, high mudguards, and the skid plate.

The riding position of the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse is customised, thanks to the saddle with a non-slip coating that keeps the seat height at 860mm, the adjustable Kayaba suspension with 200mm of travel, and the off-road inspired footpegs with removable rubber pads. The black spoked wheels measure 19-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear and are fitted with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres.

Made on the base of the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled, the Fasthouse model is distinguished by its special livery, which replicates the graphics used by the bikes that took part in the Mint 400. The main colours are black and grey, which combine in a geometric design on the tank, on which the Fasthouse logo is inserted alongside the Ducati Scrambler one. The frame is in Ducati Red and is embellished with an aluminium plate bearing the number of the bike within the limited series, making each one of the 800 units to be produced unique, while the front and rear mudguards are black.

“The Scrambler Desert Sled is one of the most capable off-road bikes in the segment and our customers in India have recognised that fact. The Fasthouse carries absolutely distinctive-looking Scrambler Desert Sled liveries in the recent past and is the coolest desert machine, which is why only 800 people in the world can have it! When we opened the bookings to our dealer network, the initial allocation for the Indian market was sold out within minutes,” Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said.

The deliveries of the limited and numbered series of the new Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse will begin today.