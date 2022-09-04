New Delhi: Ducati has joined hands with Lamborghini and revealed a limited edition Streetfighter V4 based on the Huracan STO. This is the second time that the automobile giants have joined hands. A Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO super sports car broke cover at the San Marino Grand Prix at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.Also Read - Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Launched: All You Need To Know About The Supercar Meant For Both Track And Road

To recall, a Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini was earlier launched which was inspired by Lamborghini Sian. The Ducati has created an exclusive model within its range with the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini.

Ducati Streetfighter v4 Lamborghini: Key Details

The new sports bike comes with redesigned superstructures such as specially made forged wheels.

The wheels are also enhanced by the titanium clamping nut on the back and the design of the front fender of the bike follows the air ducts that have been integrated into the Huracan STO.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is based on the Panigale V4 superbike

It is powered by Ducati’s 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine that produces 205 hp and 122 Nm of peak torque at 9500 rpm.

Owners of this limited edition Ducati Streetfighter will also get a helmet jacket and limited-edition bike leather, in colours that will reflect the bike’s specifications.

The toe cap, radiator cover, wings, tank cover and tail of the all new Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini are all made of carbon fibre.

This bike uses colours which are the same as those used for Huracan STO, with the base being Verde Citrea( green) along with contrasting parts in Arancio Dac (orange).

The livery of the Ducati Streetfighter also comes with an STO logo and the number 63, which refers to the year in which Lamborghini was founded.

Ducati would make 630 units of this exclusive model.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 is concerned, it gets redesigned superstructures.

The design of the front fender has also been altered and the way it integrates the air ducts mimics the design on the Huracan STOs.

A lot of carbon fibre material has also been used on the radiator cover, wings, tank cover, toe cap and tails are all made up of carbon fibre. Even the seat design on the naked bike is made up of the same material available with the supercar.