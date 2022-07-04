New Delhi: Ducati, the Italian superbike maker, has launched the Streetfighter V4 SP bike in India. According to Ducati’s website, “The Streetfighter V4 SP is the most adrenaline-pumping naked to ever roll its wheels off the production line in Borgo Panigale.” The company has also said that the super-naked ferocious performance Streetfighter V4 SP bike is best as a companion for the amateur who wants to rule the track riding a naked bike and get an instant response.Also Read - Marc Marquez wins Moto GP world title
"We're glad to be expanding the Streetfighter family in India with the all-new Streetfighter V4 SP that is the most exhilarating sport naked on sale in India today," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said in a statement.
According to the company website, "the 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine features a counter-rotating crankshaft, "Twin Pulse" firing order, 208 HP of power and 123 Nm of torque at 9500 rpm. The STM-EVO SBK dry clutch ensures a more effective anti-hopping function but also reproduces the characteristic sound that Ducatisti so appreciate"
Streetfighter V4 SP bike: Specifications
- The super naked Streetfighter V4 SP is unique because of its “Winter Test” livery
- A premium equipment derived from the Superleggera V4.
- The beating heart is the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale with 208 hp capable of delivering a torque of 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm.
- On the Streetfighter V4 SP the Desmosedici Stradale is fitted with the STM-EVO SBK dry clutch, which guarantees a better anti-hopping function
- Chassis compartment of the Streetfighter V4 SP is equipped with carbon rims and Brembo Stylema R front brake callipers.
- High-quality anodized aluminium footpegs, carbon fibre heel guards and brake and shift pedals to minimise the risk of breakage in the event of a slip
- The bike is designed to quickly switch between traditional and reverse shifting configurations.
- The SP model has rear shock absorber and Öhlins steering damper controlled by the second generation Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 system.
- It has the same Panigale V4 springs and hydraulic.
- The only difference is a fork spring preload reduced from 11mm to 6mm.