New Delhi: Ducati, the Italian superbike maker, has launched the Streetfighter V4 SP bike in India. According to Ducati's website, "The Streetfighter V4 SP is the most adrenaline-pumping naked to ever roll its wheels off the production line in Borgo Panigale." The company has also said that the super-naked ferocious performance Streetfighter V4 SP bike is best as a companion for the amateur who wants to rule the track riding a naked bike and get an instant response.

"We're glad to be expanding the Streetfighter family in India with the all-new Streetfighter V4 SP that is the most exhilarating sport naked on sale in India today," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said in a statement.

According to the company website, "the 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine features a counter-rotating crankshaft, "Twin Pulse" firing order, 208 HP of power and 123 Nm of torque at 9500 rpm. The STM-EVO SBK dry clutch ensures a more effective anti-hopping function but also reproduces the characteristic sound that Ducatisti so appreciate"

