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Duster Hits 5-Star Safety Mark, Check details

Duster Hits 5-Star Safety Mark, Check details

The new Renault Duster has also secured a 5-star rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme, covering both adult and child occupant protection.Read more to know everything.

New Delhi: Renault India has announced that the new Duster has been awarded a 5-star safety rating under the BNCAP. The rating applies to both adult and child occupant protection categories.

The SUV scored 30.49 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection and 45 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection. Testing was conducted on multiple variants, including EVOLUTION (Turbo 160 MT), TECHNO (Turbo 160 DCT) and ICONIC (Turbo 160 MT). The 5-star rating is applicable across the entire model range.

The new Duster is built on the RGMP platform, featuring structural reinforcements designed to meet crash safety requirements. The model was developed and tested to comply with BNCAP protocols including frontal and side impact assessments.

Standard safety equipment across all variants includes Electronic Stability Program , six airbags, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System , ISOFIX child seat anchors and three-point seat belts for all passengers. Seat belt reminders are also provided for all occupants.

In addition, the SUV is equipped with 17 ADAS features. These include Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Blind Spot Detection among others.

The vehicle was also evaluated for child occupant protection using standard BNCAP testing procedures including assessments of child restraint systems and installation.

The Duster returns to the Indian market with this updated model following its earlier presence in the compact SUV segment. Renault stated that the vehicle underwent multiple simulation and physical crash tests along with validation under Indian driving conditions.

The BNCAP rating places the new Duster among vehicles tested under India’s domestic crash safety framework with high scores in both adult and child occupant protection categories.

The new duster comes with updated features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen, digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats. It is offered with turbo-petrol engine options and both manual and automatic transmissions.

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