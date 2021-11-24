Milan (Italy): Suzuki has revealed the new Suzuki Katana at EICMA 2021. The 2022 Suzuki Katana comes with a fresh “Premium Chic” livery and several technical updates, most of them inherited directly from the Suzuki ​​GSX-S1000 and the Suzuki GSX-S1000GT. The street bike also has an updated engine, which complies with Euro 5 standards.Also Read - EICMA 2021: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Anniversary Editions Unveiled, India Sale On December 6

The 2022 Suzuki Katana showcases ‘Premium Chic’ colour concept and has a couple of colour options – Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Solid Iron Grey. The colour of front forks has changed from black to gold, rear suspension coil from red to grey, and wheels from black to coordinated colours. A section of the seat now has a dark tone. Also Read - EICMA 2021: Royal Enfield SG650 Concept Motorcycle Unveiled

A host of advanced electronic control systems are provided on the new Suzuki Katana via Suzuki intelligent ride system, including Suzuki drive mode selector (Mode A – Active, Mode B – Basic and Mode C – Comfort), Suzuki traction control system, bi-directional quick shift system, ride-by-wire electronic throttle system, low RPM assist, and Suzuki easy start system.

At the heart of the 2022 Suzuki Katana is a 999cc four-stroke DOHC liquid-cooled inline-four engine that develops belts out 150bhp of maximum power and complies with Euro 5 emissions standards. The power output is 2bhp higher in the updated model, which also boasts Suzuki clutch assist system. The engine is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

The new Suzuki Katana is based on the same twin-spar aluminium frame as before. The suspension duties are performed by inverted front forks and adjustable rear monoshock. The 17-inch cast aluminium wheels are shod with tubeless tyres. There are a couple of 310mm discs at the front and a single disc at the rear.

Among the notable features of the 2022 Suzuki Katana are LED headlight and position lights, LED taillight and brake light, and front and rear LED turn signals. The motorcycle gets full LCD brightness-adjustable instrument cluster. There are floating handlebars.