Milan (Italy): Royal Enfield has unveiled the 120th Year Anniversary Edition of its popular 650 Twin motorcycles – Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 – at EICMA 2021. The production of the 120th Year Anniversary Edition models will be limited to 480 units only. The motorcycles will be made available in India, South-East Asia, the Americas and Europe, and each region will get 120 units (60 units of Interceptor 650 and 60 units of Continental GT 650). In India, the 120th Year Anniversary Edition 650 Twin motorcycles will be offered through a limited-time online sale on December 6, 2021, on Royal Enfield’s official website. While the prospective buyers can register themselves from today on the official website, Royal Enfield will share details for the sale process directly on the registered email address.Also Read - EICMA 2021: Royal Enfield SG650 Concept Motorcycle Unveiled

Royal Enfield had launched its first motorcycle at Stanley Cycle Show in London in November 1901. As the nomenclature suggests, the Interceptor 650 120th Year Anniversary Edition and the Continental GT 650 120th Year Anniversary Edition have debuted to celebrate Royal Enfield’s 120th anniversary. Also Read - Massive Decline In Royal Enfield October 2021 Domestic Sales. Details Inside

“Few brands can celebrate the kind of legacy and history that Royal Enfield has enjoyed over the last century and a lot of this legacy is from the immense love the brand has received from riders through the ages. There was simply no better way of celebrating this milestone than sharing a piece of it with our consumers around the world. We are delighted to bring the 120th Anniversary Edition 650 Twin motorcycles to enthusiasts around the world and share the brand’s legacy with them. Both the Interceptor and the Continental GT are hugely successful around the world today, as they were in the 1960s, and truly represent our heritage of making simple and enjoyable motorcycles,” Eicher Motors Managing Director Siddhartha Lal said. Also Read - Royal Enfield 'The Picnic Special', 'Birth Of The Bullet' Helmets Unveiled

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 120th Year Anniversary Edition and the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 120th Year Anniversary Edition have been designed and handcrafted by the company’s teams across the UK and India. The black-chrome tank colour scheme has been developed in-house. The motorcycles are chromed with an alternate, sustainable trivalent eco-friendly process. Both motorcycles will feature completely blacked-out components, with the engine, silencer and other elements in an array of black colour schemes. The motorcycles will also come equipped with a range of genuine motorcycle accessories such as flyscreens, engine guards, heel guards and bar-end mirrors, among others, in a black disguise to compliment the overall design.

The Interceptor 650 120th Year Anniversary Edition and the Continental GT 650 120th Year Anniversary Edition will feature a unique, handcrafted, die-cast brass tank badge, which has been made in collaboration with the ‘Sirpi Senthil’ family who are multi-generational artisans from the temple town of Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu. The motorcycles will have the iconic Royal Enfield hand-painted pinstripes. To make each motorcycle even more exclusive, the tank top badge will feature the unique serial number of each motorcycle indicating that it is one of 60 unique motorcycles in any of the four regions mentioned around the world. Additionally, the motorcycles will also adorn a side panel decal that is a special ode to Royal Enfield’s 120 years.