Milan (Italy): Royal Enfield today unveiled the Royal Enfield SG650 Concept motorcycle at the EICMA 2021. According to the two-wheeler manufacturer, the SG650 Concept is the result of a challenge given to Royal Enfield's industrial design team by design chief Mark Wells. At its core, the message underpinning the SG650 Concept build was about celebrating 'transition'. Through this challenge, the aim was for the Royal Enfield team to embark on a new creative journey with the SG650 Concept, starting from within Royal Enfield's classic design sensibilities and then pushing into a whole new era of what the Royal Enfield's of the future could look like.

"We are a company in transition – so long a representation of the analog age and now developing new products that keep that same pure soul yet are fully integrated into the digital present. To celebrate this, we wanted to develop a project that really gave our design team an opportunity to stretch themselves creatively. The goal: to build a unique concept motorcycle that pays homage to Royal Enfield's rich history of custom motorcycles, but one that wasn't encumbered by the past. A neo-retro interpretation that pushes the boundaries of what a Royal Enfield motorcycle could look like, but at its core still celebrates that iconic Royal Enfield DNA," Wells said.

"And so we started this concept with a context rather than a question – imagining a world in the not so distant future and our brand's place in it. A cyber, neon saturated, urban jungle took shape – where old meets new in a tangle of concrete, metal, bright lights and shadowy streets, where the analog and the digital intertwine and blend – setting that felt both familiar and alien to us, and in doing so foster an environment that would force us to think differently about how we approached the aesthetics of a Royal Enfield motorcycle," he added.

The Royal Enfield SG650 Concept motorcycle sports heritage-inspired polished aluminium front end and digital graphic on the tank. Several component parts have been individually, one-off fabricated or designed exclusively for this motorcycle. The tank has been CNC billet machined from a solid block of aluminium, as have the wheel rims with integrated ABS, bespoke designed brake calipers, and dual front brake discs.

The USD forks, integrated aluminium top yoke/nacelle unit and low rise extra-wider bars with all aluminium switch cubes add elements of originality and design progression to the Royal Enfield SG650 Concept motorcycle. It has twin rear shocks and hand-stitched black leather floating solo seat. The SG650 Concept gets a blacked-out 650 Twin engine and exhaust system.

“We’re really excited to unveil this concept and write another chapter in the rapidly evolving story of Royal Enfield design. It is always exciting to design for a ‘What if…’ scenario, and the brief to create a motorcycle that would both be recognizably Royal Enfield but at the same time push what a Royal Enfield could be was a real challenge. This was a wonderfully collaborative and rewarding project to develop, as it required the creative input of many different aspects of the design team – from Industrial Design to Colour Trim and Graphics and CGI – each contributed a piece of the puzzle to bring this other world to life,” Royal Enfield Industrial Design Group Manager and SG650 Concept Project Lead Adrian Sellers said.