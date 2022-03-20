New Delhi: Striking a perfect balance between technology and convenience Hero will soon launch an electric scooter Hero Eddy to fulfill the need for short-distance commutes to next-door coffee shops. The company has planned to launch the product in the next quarter.Also Read - Ola Electric Scooter Buyers Alert! Company To Open Final Payment Window On January 21

Hero Eddy comes with features like find my bike, large boot space, follow me headlamps, and reverse mode. Priced at Rs 72,000 ex-showroom, the electric scooter comes in two colours — yellow and light blue — and would not require any license or registration.

Take a look at the key features of Hero Eddy

Find My Bike: Trouble finding your vehicle? Horn and flasher activation through your mobile app will help you locate your vehicle in the parking lot.

EClock: Connect your vehicle through Bluetooth to Lock and unlock your vehicle or use your handlebar switches to use the same. Follow Me: Easily move out of poor light conditions with this feature. Just keep the head-lamp on for a few seconds and let the lights guide you home. Reverse Mode: Go backward without any hassle especially when you are stuck in tight parking spaces. Telescopic Suspension: Improve your ride quality with telescopic suspension. It is built to assure a smooth and jerk free ride. USB Port: Forget charging worries. Charge your device easily by connecting it to the USB port on the go. “We at Hero are thrilled to announce our upcoming product Hero Eddy that will have an overwhelming on-road presence, combining smart features and stylish looks. The scooter is designed keeping in mind individual’s conscious efforts to contribute towards carbon-free future combined with a hassle-free ride experience,” Hero Electric MD Naveen Munjal noted.

He asserted that the company is confident that Hero Eddy will make for a perfect alternate mobility choice, offering comfort and necessity.