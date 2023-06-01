Popular Electric Scooters Like Ather 450X, Ola S1, Hero Vida V1 Now Gets Costlier; Check New Rates

Home

New Delhi: Staring today, 2-wheeler electric vehicles (EVs) will become costlier as the government-provided subsidy on them will be reduced with effect from June 1, 2023. This means that flagship electric scooters such as Ather 450X, Ola S1 and Hero Vida V1 will now become considerably expensive.

The electric two-wheeler manufacturers get a subsidy under the government’s Faster Adoption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India or FAME scheme. But as per a notification by the ministry of heavy industries, the subsidy under FAME II scheme has been reduced from Rs. 15,000 per kWh to Rs. 10,000 kWh.

This means that once the changes are effective, the maximum subsidy for 2-wheeler EVs will come down to 15% of the ex-market price of the vehicle, from the existing 40%.

Check Latest Price of Ola S1, Ather 450X and Hero Vida V1 electric scooters

Based on subsidy reduction, other popular electric scooter choices will now get costlier by approximately Rs 15,000 across all models.

According to the official website of Ola Electric, the price of the S1 electric scooter will be ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The same model used to cost Rs. 1.15 lakh till May.

Ola S1 Pro, the flagship electric scooter from the EV maker, will now cost Rs. 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), an increase of Rs. 15,000 from its earlier price of Rs. 1.25 lakh.

Hero Vida V1 Pro (Rs 1.39 lakh), will get costlier by Rs 4,650. However, Hero has recently dropped the ex-showroom price for the Vida V1 to Rs 1.19 lakh and that could help mitigate the blow to a buyers pocket.

Ather Energy has stated that prices for its vehicles such as the 450X are set to increase by Rs 32,500. CEO, Tarun Mehta had also tweeted saying, “Limited stock, limited time. Get your Ather 450X before FAME-II incentives reduce and prices increase.” This means that if you buy a 450X electric scooter at the current ex-showroom value of Rs 1.28 lakhs, then you are saving up to Rs 32,500 in ex-showroom cost.

We live in the most roller coaster of an industry😁 2019 – subsidy goes 🔼 to 30K

2021 – subsidy goes ⏫ to 60K

2023 – subsidy goes 🔻to 22K What goes up, must come down.

The industry must stand on its own feet very soon. https://t.co/jH39dUGmjB — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) May 21, 2023

EV sales in India crossed the one-million mark for the first time in the fiscal ended March 31, with two-wheelers leading the way. Of the 1,152,021 EVs sold in FY23, 62%—or 726,976 units—were two-wheelers, according to data from the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.

