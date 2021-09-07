New Delhi: With petrol prices hovering north of Rs 100-mark for quite some time now, most of us are feeling the pinch when visiting a gas station to get our vehicle refuelled. The pain must be more for scooter owners as scooters are generally known to be less fuel-efficient in comparison to motorcycles. If you are fed up with taking your fuel-guzzling scooter to the petrol pump again and again, here are five electric scooters that you can switch to.Also Read - Bajaj Chetak Returns in New Avatar, Electric Version to be Launched Today

Bajaj Chetak

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is available in Premium and Urbane variants. While the Chetak Premium is priced at Rs 1,51,350 (on-road, Bengaluru), the Chetak Urbane costs Rs 1,49,341 (on-road, Bengaluru). The electric scooter employs a 4kW motor (16Nm of peak torque) that comes paired with an IP67-rated 3kWh (48V, 60.3Ah) lithium-ion battery, which can be charged at any 3-pin AC 220V, 5A wall socket. The battery can be charged up to 25 per cent in an hour, 80 per cent in three-and-a-half hours and 100 per cent in five hours. In the Eco mode, the claimed range of the Chetak is 90km on a full charge.

TVS iQube Electric

The TVS iQube Electric is available in a single variant priced at Rs 1,00,777 (on-road, New Delhi). At the heart of the iQube Electric is a 4.4kW motor. There are three lithium-ion packs with a combined capacity of 2.25kWh. In a single full charge, which can be achieved in approximately six hours, the electric scooter has a claimed maximum range of 75km. The iQube Electric can sprint from 0 to 40kmph in 4.2 seconds and touch a top speed of 78kmph.

Ather 450X

The Ather 450X electric scooter is priced at Rs 1,32,426 (on-road, New Delhi). It gets a 6kW motor and a IP67-rated 2.9kWh lithium-ion battery. Using the Ather Dot home charger, the 450X’s battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 3 hours and 35 minutes and 0 to 100 per cent in 5 hours and 45 minutes. A fast charger can juice up the battery at a rate of 1.5km/minute. According to Ather Energy, the 450X has a True Range of 85km/charge in Eco mode, 70km/charge in Ride mode and 60km/charge in Sports mode. The electric scooter can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 3.3 seconds in the Warp mode and touch a top speed of 80kmph.

Ola S1

The recently-launched Ola S1 electric scooter is offered in a couple of variants — S1 and S1 Pro. The ex-showroom price of the Ola S1 is Rs 99,999 and the Ola S1 Pro is Rs 1,29,999. Following different subsidies, the ex-showroom price in New Delhi of the Ola S1 is Rs 85,099 and the Ola S1 Pro is Rs 1,10,149. The Ola S1 electric scooter will officially open for purchase from September 8, 2021, while its deliveries will commence in October 2021.

The Ola electric scooter is equipped with a 8.5kW motor and a 3.97kWh lithium-ion battery. For the S1 Pro variant, the claimed range is 181km and the claimed top speed is 115kmph. Its battery can be charged from 0 to 100 per cent through a portable 750W charger at home in 6 hours and 30 minutes. A fast charge for 75km can be obtained in 18 minutes.

Simple One

Offered in a single variant, the new Simple One electric scooter is priced at Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Simple One comes with a 7kW motor (72Nm of peak torque) and a 4.8kWh lithium-ion battery. The claimed top speed is 105kmph, while the claimed 0-40kmph acceleration time is 3.05 seconds. The claimed maximum range of the electric scooter is 236km. Its battery can be charged at home from 0 to 80 per cent using a 15A socket in 2 hours and 45 minutes. The claimed fast charging rate for the Simple One electric scooter is 2.5km/minute.

The Simple One electric scooter has been initially launched in New Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab. Simple Energy is aiming to commence the deliveries of the One electric scooter by the end of 2021.