Electric Vehicle Adoption Continues to Increase in India, Details Inside

India’s EV market share rose to 5.1% in March 2026 with registrations jumping 68% YoY. Rising fuel prices and new EV launches continue to boost demand.

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India’s electric vehicle market continued to register steady growth in March 2026 with both registrations and overall market share showing an increase compared to previous months.

According to data from the VAHAN portal, EV market share rose to 5.1% in March up from 3.5% recorded in February. The numbers indicate a gradual increase in EV adoption across the passenger vehicle segment.

EV registrations also recorded a notable year-on-year increase. Total registrations stood at 22,499 units in March 2026 reflecting a 68% rise compared to the same month last year. Industry analysts attribute the rise to multiple factors including increasing fuel prices, changing ownership costs, expanding charging infrastructure in major cities and broader consumer awareness around electric mobility.

The shift towards EVs is also taking place against the backdrop of rising petrol and diesel prices, global energy uncertainties.

JSW MG Motor India reported a 26% increase in customer interest during March compared to the average levels recorded in January and February. The company’s EV portfolio continued to contribute to its overall volumes during the period.

The automaker also reported growth in wholesale numbers for its electric vehicle lineup. Comparing the January–April period of 2025 with the same period in 2026, wholesale growth stood at 9%.

The Indian EV market has continued to see new launches and wider participation from manufacturers over the last year particularly in the SUV and urban mobility categories.